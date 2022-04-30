It’s Beginning To Look Like A Disney Christmas with Hallmark Ornaments

The calendar says it’s spring, but it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at your local Hallmark store. Hallmark is getting a jump on holiday shopping by releasing its 2022 Dream Book filled with a variety of keepsakes and collectibles. Once again Hallmark does not disappoint fans when it comes to Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars.

From the minute you open the Dream Book — whether online or with a tangible copy, shoppers will be fully immersed in the spirit of Christmas. Whether you are looking for Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, or Marvel, your holiday decorating just got easier.

Hallmark makes it very convenient for you to wish list your favorite items either in store or online. You can browse at your own pace online and send the items that you desire to your shopping list and then forward that list to your local Hallmark store. Likewise, you can draw up your list and present it to your local store. Either way your items will be submitted and you will receive notifications when your prized possessions will be ready for pickup. That usually occurs during Hallmark’s traditional Christmas in July event.

The 70-page book is filled with keepsakes ranging from traditional Mickey and Minnie Mouse ornaments to figures celebrating Star Wars and the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort. There are also a number of music-playing ornaments featured in this year’s catalog.

At first, I browsed the items online at Hallmark.com but since I prefer holding the Dream Book in my hands and paging through the items, I paid a visit to my friendly Hallmark store. Getting the catalog was as easy as going to the register and taking one from the display. Once I got the book home, I plowed through the pages placing my items on my wish list.

Since it all started with a mouse, I began my search for my 2022 holiday ornaments with Mickey. The big cheese is featured riding on Dumbo, with his pal Pluto, as Steamboat Willie to Tourist Mickey as part of the new “All About Mickey” series. The first in the series features Mickey as a tourist snapping a photo of his favorite destination more than likely a Disney theme park. Each installment in the series will feature Mickey in a new hobby or occupation each year. Mickey is also featured as a musician playing the xylophone in a musical ornament in which you can turn the crank and Mickey will move as he plays the The Mickey Mouse Club March.

Speaking of musical ornaments, Hallmark is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort with an item that features Cinderella Castle. The ornament is complete with gold highlights, the 50th anniversary logo and Tinker Bell that lights up and plays “When You Wish Upon A Star.” Two other items that pay homage to the Magic Kingdom include ornaments from Pirates of the Caribbean and the Hitchhiking Ghosts from the Haunted Mansion. Both items light up and feature music from the attractions. What better way to cherish memories of the Happiest Place on Earth by displaying these unique ornaments on your Christmas tree.

You can also celebrate some of Disney’s classic animation with an ornament marking the 55th anniversary of The Jungle Book as well as the 80th anniversary of Bambi.

The Disney Princesses are also featured in this year’s Dream Book. From Cinderella, Belle, Elsa, Merida, Ariel to Anna and Elsa, they will all make a royal addition to your holiday decorating.

If you are looking to add some new characters to your holiday displays, Hallmark is featuring Mirabel from Encanto, Mei Lin from Turning Red to Dragon Sisu from Raya The Last Dragon.

As the Wonderful World of Disney expands, so do the offerings for other Disney properties including Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. Carl and Ellie from Up, Evil Emperor Zurg from Toy Story lights up and talks and Buzz Lightyear and Sox from the upcoming Lightyear movie are available for pre-order.

From a galaxy far, far away, Hallmark is offering up a number of Star Wars ornaments including Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, Hans Solo and Chewbacca as well as C-3PO and R2-D2. And if you really want to reach for the stars, you can purchase the Death Star Tree Topper for your evergreen.

From the Marvel universe, Spider-Man swings into action along with Doctor Strange, Thor and the Black Panther.

This only scratches the surface as to what Hallmark is preparing to unwrap for us this upcoming holiday season. To find out more information about all the Disney franchise offerings pick up your Dream Book at your neighborhood Hallmark store and go online to Hallmark.com.

Happy Holidays!