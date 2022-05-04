New Obi-Wan Trailer to Drop on Star Wars Day

What a way to kick-off Star Wars Day! Right at midnight Pacific Time, a tweet went out announcing there would be a new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi coming today.

Debuting May 27 on Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series. The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and 3 Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of The Mandalorian, Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

In March, Disney released a Teaser Trailer for the upcoming series.