Zzzax of Life – Episode 44: Moon Knight – “Gods and Monsters” and Star Wars Character for the MCU

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #44: Moon Knight – “Gods and Monsters” and the Star Wars Characters for the MCU

Date: May 9, 2022

Topics

It was a busy week in the world of Marvel. Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including a preview of the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT, and break down the finale of Moon Knight on Disney+. Then, Rebekah joins in for How Much is That Cameo? and a draft of Star Wars characters they want in the MCU.