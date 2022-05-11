Disney+ Watch Guide: May 11th-17th

Magic is the brand this week on Disney+ with the fantasy hybrid competition series The Quest streaming now and a gender-flipped contemporary adaptation of Cinderella streaming May 13th, Sneakerella. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, May 11th

The Quest – All 10 Episodes

“Brought to the screen by the Academy Award- and Emmy-winning teams behind The Lord of the Rings, The Amazing Race and Queer Eye, The Quest is a ground-breaking, immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come to life complete with a castle, royals, ethereal Fates, all forms of mystical creatures and a Sorceress intent on destruction and power.”

New Exclusives – Friday, May 13th

Sneakerella

“Set in the vibrant street-sneaker subculture of New York City, Sneakerella is a high-energy, music-driven movie that puts a contemporary twist on the “Cinderella” fairy tale. El is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly thwart any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King, the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a 'legit' sneaker designer in the industry. El is now ready to lace up and dream big.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, May 11th

Something Bit Me

National Geographic explores the world of surprise animal bites in this emergency rescue series.

Mira Royal Detective

Episodes 16-25 of Season 2 are now streaming.

The Chicken Squad

Episodes 25-29 complete the first season of the hit Disney Junior series.

Library Highlights

10th Anniversary – Violetta

Disney Channel Latin America’s hit musical series debuted on May 14th, 2012, running for three seasons and producing two theatrical movies.

Asian and Pacific Islander Stories Collection: