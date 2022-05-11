SeaWorld Orlando Invites Guests to Take Part in Their Coaster Capital Challenge

SeaWorld Orlando is the Coaster Capital of Orlando. With more coasters than any other park in Orlando, SeaWorld has a whole lot of thrills to offer. We were invited out today to take part in their Coaster Capital challenge and ride all six of their coasters.

First up was Kraken. This recently reopened ride is Orlando’s only floorless coaster. Riders’ feet dangle as the soar high over SeaWorld Orlando at highway speeds. It’s one of the more thrilling attractions Orlando has to offer.

Twisting what you think of the term “coaster,” Journey to Atlantis sends guests into the lost city before a very quick evacuation. This roller coaster-log flume hybrid will leave you soaking wet with a smile on your face. It’s the perfect “coaster” for a hot day.

Manta is a head-first coaster that sends riders twisting and turning in all kinds of directions. Guests are turned face-down as they soar around this track, through inversions and wild twists and turns.

Located in Sesame Street Land, Super Grover’s Box Car Derby is the perfect family-friendly coaster. With fun hills, big turns and mini-dives, it’s a great first coaster for younger guests. Unfortunately, we were unable to experience it for ourselves because it was down during the challenge, but it’s a nice addition to a lineup filled with huge thrill rides.

The newest addition to SeaWorld Orlando’s coaster lineup, Ice Breaker is just a lot of fun. The coaster features four maritime-filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond-vertical drop in Florida.

And finally, Mako is the fastest and tallest roller coaster in Orlando. Themed to one of the ocean’s fastest known predators, Mako reaches speeds up to 73 miles per hour and starts off by climbing 200 feet up before dropping riders straight down into the action.

SeaWorld Orlando will be encouraging guests to take part in the Coaster Capital Challenge in the coming months. However, if any of these coasters aren’t for you, you can always pick and choose which rides you want to experience. With such a variety of attractions in this park, there is sure to be something for everyone.