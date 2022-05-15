What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – May 15th – 21st

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers When: Friday, May 20th streaming on Disney+ What: A live-action movie that finds the stars of the hit Disney Afternoon series living life in the real world.

The Valet When: Friday, May 20th streaming on Hulu What: An English-language adaptation of the acclaimed French film La doublure .

The New York Times Presents: Elon Musk's Crash Course When: Friday, May 20th at 10/9c on FX What: A new documentary about Tesla’s autopilot feature and the public figure who has misrepresented what it can do, leading to multiple deaths.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars When: Friday, May 20th streaming on Paramount+ What: A new season where past Drag Race winners compete for the All Stars crown.

Night Sky When: Friday, May 20th streaming on Prime Video What: Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons star in this sci-fi limited series about a couple who find a portal to another planet in their backyard.



Sunday, May 15th

New TV Shows

2022 Billboard Music Awards – Special – 8/7c on NBC Hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, the “2022 Billboard Music Awards” will honor Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award. Blige, along with Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, and Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to perform.

– Special – 8/7c on 2022 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards – Special – Streaming on Shudder Fangoria Magazine honors achievements in the horror genre with a star-studded celebration hosted by David Dastmalchian, with presenters including Dee Wallace, Joe Lo Truglio, Joe Dante, Tracie Thoms, Jim Cummings, Rachel True and the directing team known as Radio Silence ( Ready or Not , Scream ). This year’s nominees include Candyman, Last Night in Soho, Titane, Chucky , and Midnight Mass .

– Special – Streaming on Conversations With Friends – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “Conversations with Friends” follows Frances, a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa, an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Time Traveler's Wife – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HBO An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger, this series tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem… time travel.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

Heart of the Matter – 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – TV-G Andie is devastated by an accidental death of a patient, but as she and the grieving mother overcome their sorrow through forgiveness, they learn that acceptance leads to hope. Starring Aimee Teegarden, Gail O'Grady, and Chandler Massey.

– 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – TV-G The Nature of Romance – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Travel writer Jackie Sinclair goes luxury “glamping” with her best friend Annette. When she arrives at the nature reserve, she bumps into devilishly handsome park ranger Sean, who offers to be Jackie’s guide in the hope she will write an article in one of her glossy magazines. It’s a bumpy ride at first, but as the pair embark on their adventure, sparks soon fly… could this be love?

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR

Monday, May 16th

New TV Shows

Basketball Wives – Season 10 Premiere – 8/7c on VH1 – Reality – TV-14 On Basketball Wives, we'll follow the extraordinary lives of six women as they juggle the success and stresses of building businesses, battling groupies, and searching for stability, being the significant other to a basketball superstar.

– Season 10 Premiere – 8/7c on VH1 – Reality – TV-14 Vampire in the Garden – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix One cold winter, humanity lost its battle with the vampires, and with it, most of where they called home. A small population of survivors created a wall of light in a small town to protect them and give them a place to live in peace. The protagonist, Momo, lives a repressed life but still wishes to coexist with the enemy, the vampires. Fine, the vampire queen, once loved humans and disappeared from the battlefield. As war rages through the humans’ town, the two have a fateful encounter. Once upon a time, humans and vampires lived in harmony in a place called Paradise. This is the story of a young girl and a vampire on a journey to find Paradise.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on VH1 Couples Retreat – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on VH1 – Reality – TV-14 During a weeklong vacation, cast members take part in honest and uncensored conversations on how celebrity couples showcase the challenges and triumphs of their relationships.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on VH1 – Reality – TV-14

Tuesday, May 17th

New TV Shows

Black Gold – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ BLACK GOLD is the story of the cover-up of the century – of the boss atop a trillion-dollar industry who discovered a shocking truth 40 years ago, created a black ops conspiracy to hide the evidence, and would stop at nothing to keep the money flowing as the world burned. A CEO nicknamed Iron-Ass, whistleblowers from Exxon’s own labs, professional climate deniers and spin doctors, a NASA scientist and a U.S. vice president are among the characters in this thriller based on a decades-long plot to trade our planet for profit.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Future Diary – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Future Diary is “a love diary of events that will happen in the future.” Singles who have never met before are cast to live out a romantic storyline by following a diary of a rough "script" that is handed to them containing only a rough outline of a story. Their semifictional exchange – based on the cast's own words – takes them through an experience that impacts how they view each other. Ultimately, viewers will ask themselves, will the scripted adventures lead to real romance? This is the legendary romance reality show that made waves 20 years ago rebooted on Netflix.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Katt Williams: World War III – Special – Streaming on Netflix In the war between truth and lies, there is only one man you can trust. Comedy legend & Emmy Award winner, Katt Williams, returns to deliver the unfiltered truth and hilariously breaks down conspiracy theories in his new comedy special World War III.

– Special – Streaming on Lionel Richie: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song – Special – 9/8c on PBS Singer-songwriter Lionel Richie receives the 2022 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at an all-star tribute in Washington, D.C.

– Special – 9/8c on Little People, Big World – Season 23 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Little People Matt and Amy Roloff are only 4-feet-tall, but they are determined to make the world their own. Raising four children-a mix of Little and average-sized siblings-they deal with emotional and financial burdens on their farm in Portland, OR.

– Season 23 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Supermarket Stakeout – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Alex Guarnaschelli hosts as chefs square off in a competitive pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store. To make their challenge dishes, the chefs must size up shoppers as they exit the store and negotiate for their grocery bags.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Welcome to Plathville – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG The Plaths are a strikingly blonde, blue-eyed Quiverfull family with 9 children in Southeastern Georgia, who are very passionate about traditional roles, their courtship rituals, music, God, and domestic life.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG

Wednesday, May 18th

New TV Shows

Buy It or Build It – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality – NR Chris and Calvin LaMont find properties and give their clients the option to renovate or build from the ground up.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality – NR The Deep End – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Freeform “The Deep End” is an arresting and provocative exploration inside the world of one of today’s most controversial spiritual teachers and her dedicated followers. Filmed over three years with unprecedented access, it is an unflinching portrayal of the incredible lengths people will go to in their search for connection.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Love on the Spectrum U.S . – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Love on the Spectrum is an insightful and warm-hearted docu-reality series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. Following the success of the multi award winning Australian series, this US based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for something we all hope to find, love.

. – Series Premiere – Streaming on Lovestruck High – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Lovestruck High is a brand-new, immersive reality dating show that transports 15 UK singles to a very special American High School setting for a second chance at finding love. In Lovestruck High, an eclectic and diverse class of students won’t be going back to just any ordinary High School; they’ll be fulfilling their teenage fantasies by entering the nostalgic picture-perfect world of an American High School. The students’ ultimate assignment is to secure a date for Prom. Just who will be crowned Prom Royalty and win the $100,000 prize? The series will be narrated by none other than iconic ‘teenage drama queen,’ y2k icon, Lindsay Lohan.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Miami Wild – Special – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – TV-PG A look at the wide variety of creatures — both native and invasive — that currently occupy the city of Miami, including peacocks, pythons and parrots.

– Special – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – TV-PG So You Think You Can Dance – Season 17 Premiere – 9/8c on FOX The series will introduce a new dynamic judging panel – welcoming home Stephen “tWitch” Boss, alongside Emmy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-nominated artist Matthew Morrison and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa. Presenter and author Cat Deeley will step back into her role as host of the dance competition series. The upcoming season will feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition.

– Season 17 Premiere – 9/8c on Who Killed Sara? – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Just when we thought it was Marifer who killed Sara by cutting the ropes of the parachute, everything was flipped on its head at the end of season 2. In an unexpected and mysterious scene, Nicandro reveals that Marifer was not the one who committed the crime, but rather that “it was really us” who did it. Who? Why? At last, all those questions asked throughout the series will be answered in this third and final season – the most surprising and explosive yet! And most importantly… What really happened with Sara?

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror – Streaming on Netflix In this feature-length documentary, Director Choi Jin-seong tells the story of two female college students, a group of journalists and the cybercrime police officers who chased down the “Nth Room”, an online criminal network of sexual exploitation. Crafted from interviews, archives, animation and reenactments, the film reveals how women and girls were coerced into uploading explicit materials of themselves to Telegram chat rooms, which ringleaders charged fees in cryptocurrency for tens of thousands of users to access. This is the story of one of the most devastating digital crimes that gripped the region, the age of digital anonymity that allowed it to thrive, and the victims who spoke out to help bring it down.

– Streaming on Toscana – Streaming on Netflix When a Danish chef travels to Tuscany to sell his father's business, he meets a local woman who inspires him to rethink his approach to life and love.

– Streaming on

Thursday, May 19th

New TV Shows

Angelyne – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock ANGELYNE, Peacock’s limited series about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Bang Bang Baby – Season 1, Part 2 – Streaming on Prime Video Bang Bang Baby is a 10-part crime drama series set in 1986. Alice is sixteen years old and lives in a small town in Northern Italy. Her teenage life changes abruptly upon discovering her father, whom she believed dead, is still alive. For Alice, it is the beginning of a descent into hell. Out of love for her father, she dives headfirst into the dangerous mob world and becomes seduced by the charm that comes with crime.

– Season 1, Part 2 – Streaming on The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Following the events of The Boss Baby: Family Business Theodore Templeton is framed for embezzlement and forced to revert back to his old Boss Baby self and crash with his brother Tim and his two nieces, brainy big kid Tabitha and fellow Baby Corp employee Tina. Together, Boss Baby and Tina co-lead a new Field Team fighting to increase Baby Love while keeping a new group of arch-nemeses – The Uncuddleables – from destroying Baby Corp itself.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Peacock In a faraway corner of the viking and dragon world, DreamWorks DRAGONS RESCUE RIDERS: HEROES OF THE SKY is the next chapter following the adventures of viking twins Dak and Leyla, who were rescued and raised by dragons, growing up learning to speak their language. Along with young dragons Winger, Summer, Cutter and Burple, they defend and protect other dragons on exciting adventures around their home of Huttsgalor.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on The G Word with Adam Conover – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The G Word with Adam Conover is a hybrid comedy-documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the surprising ways the US government impacts our everyday lives, from the mundane to the life changing. With his signature blend of irreverence and insight, Conover explores the government’s triumphs, failures, and what we might be able to do to change it. Based on The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by best-selling author Michael Lewis (The Big Short, Moneyball), The G Word with Adam Conover is produced by Higher Ground alongside Adam Conover, Jon Cohen, and Jon Wolf of Fair Point.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Ghost Adventures: House Calls – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley respond to urgent calls for help from desperate homeowners whose lives have been thrust into turmoil from unexplained activity inside their homes. After hearing each family’s haunted account, Bagans sends the crew on a personal house call to get to the bottom of their paranormal emergency. Conducting a thorough investigation, Bagans shares the team’s findings with each homeowner, offering them much-needed advice and resolution.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Hall: Honoring the Great s of Stand-Up – Special – Streaming on Netflix Celebrating the greats in stand-up comedy field, a space for comedy lovers to come together.

– Special – Streaming on Heartland – Season 15 Premiere – 8/7c on UPtv – Drama – TV-PG A family drama series set in the rolling foothills of the Rockies, “Heartland” follows life on the Heartland ranch as Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall), her older sister Lou (Michelle Morgan) and Grandfather Jack (Shaun Johnston) deal with the challenges of running the ranch that has been in their family for generations. Heartland is not like any other ranch — it is a horse ranch with a special mission of treating troubled or neglected horses and finding them new homes, and Amy has inherited her late mother’s uncanny ability to work with, understand and help heal those horses.

– Season 15 Premiere – 8/7c on UPtv – Drama – TV-PG Insiders – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Insiders is a reality program in which the viewer will discover a brand new way of telling the reality, an innovative tv experience in which a group of anonymous people have signed up for a massive casting, which is still open, without having the slightest idea of what awaits them. That's one of Insiders' mottos. And, once they know, if they tell, they are out.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Interrogation Raw – Series Premiere – 10/9c on A&E Telling the stories of dramatic murders and other serious crimes through the interrogation of the accused, intercut with interviews with key players along with relevant news footage and archival material, including trial footage.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on The Ipcress File – Series Premiere – Streaming on AMC As the Cold War rages, ex-smuggler turned reluctant spy Harry Palmer finds himself at the centre of a dangerous undercover mission, on which he must use his links to find a missing British nuclear scientist.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Kingdom Business – Series Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Drama – NR The drama is centered around the reigning Queen of Gospel ‘Denita Jordan,’ and her ex-producer/songwriter/lover, ‘Caesar,’ who created her sound and launched her career. ‘Denita,’ who also runs an in-house record label and megachurch, is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all costs to retain her place on the throne. Things seem to be unfolding in ‘Denita's’ favor until an unsuspecting young woman on the rise with a checkered past enters the scene. Destined and anointed to challenge gospel music conventions, ‘Rbel,’ also a former exotic dancer, will see if her new-found voice can carry her to the top of the gospel kingdom.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Drama – NR Legendary – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka “houses”) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve “legendary” status. The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I'm Here, I’m Queer – Special – Streaming on Netflix Rodrigo Sant’Anna arrives with a (not-so) straight face for his first Netflix special telling about his trajectory and introducing new characters. In the special "Cheguei!", Rodrigo Sant'Anna talks about his professional and personal trajectory since he lived in Morro dos Macacos – a community in the city of Rio de Janeiro – until his debut on Netflix. The comedian tells passages from his own life and introduces the public to his new characters: Tinho, the cherry-tomato, Mother in the Pandemic, Cuzinho, Woman from the Search Site and Christmas Turkey.

– Special – Streaming on Undiscovered: Edgewood – Special – Streaming on discovery+ From 1955 to 1975, the United States Army Chemical Corps conducted classified human subject research on thousands of soldiers at the Edgewood Arsenal facility in Maryland. The purpose was to evaluate the impact of potent, mind-altering chemical warfare agents on military personnel as an alternative to traditional mortal combat. Today, many of those soldiers believe that the military broke the law and engaged in a decades-long cover-up to hide the truth about what really happened to them at Edgewood Arsenal. Through shocking, never-before-seen footage of the drug experiments, along with exclusive, first-hand accounts from both the mastermind behind the research and the soldiers who participated in it, UNDISCOVERED: EDGEWOOD will uncover the true story of one of the most bizarre and controversial chapters in recent American history.

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

A Perfect Pairing – Streaming on Netflix When Lola (Victoria Justice), a hard-driving LA wine company sales exec, quits her job in hopes of starting her own wine distribution company, she eagerly books herself a plane ticket to rural Australia to chase her first potential client, Vaughn Family Wines. Unfortunately for Lola, the Vaughn Family is not interested in doing business with a fledgling company. Eager to prove herself, Lola volunteers to fill a vacant position on the Vaughn sheep farm as a farmhand. At first, Lola doesn’t seem cut out for the tough work of mending fences and wrangling sheep, but she and the dashing station manager Max (Adam Demos) strike up a friendship as he trains her. And, as they open up to one another, Lola discovers that Australia has introduced her to much more than just a love for entrepreneurship with a newfound love for Max. But will Max’s secrets prevent Lola from reaping what she romantically sows?

– Streaming on The Photographer : Murder in Pinamar – Streaming on Netflix In the summer of 1997, the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas shocked Argentina. It ultimately revealed an organized crime network which appeared to involve the country’s political and financial elite. The consequences would be almost as dramatic as the crime itself, not only for the perpetrator but for the whole country.

– Streaming on

Friday, May 20th

New TV Shows

Alien Endgame – Special – Streaming on discovery+ In 2021, a groundbreaking Pentagon report revealed what the government had denied for decades — UFOs are real and may even pose a threat to our planet. Now, former members of the U.S. military break their silence about the massive cover-up of their terrifying close encounters. Are we prepared for an alien invasion?

– Special – Streaming on The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In 1919 Jerusalem, housecleaner Rosa weds a shopkeeper who loves another woman, a choice that impacts her dynamic with eldest daughter Luna for decades.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on George Carlin's American Dream – Series Premiere – 8/7c on HBO GEORGE CARLIN’S AMERICAN DREAM chronicles the life and work of legendary comedian George Carlin. Dubbed the “dean of counterculture comedians,” Carlin’s career spanned half a century during which he headlined 14 HBO comedy specials and appeared on “The Tonight Show” over 130 times, constantly evolving with the times and staying sharply resonant up until his death in 2008 and beyond. Carlin’s ability to zoom in on societal ills has proven eerily prophetic and much of his work resonates today with alarming (and still hilarious) clarity. The documentary examines a cultural chameleon who is remembered as one of the most influential stand-up comics of all time.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 A fan favorite of Discovery's popular "Gold Rush" series sets out on a new adventure to continue his pursuit of the prized yellow stuff. Dave Turin spent years working alongside Todd Hoffman, earning the nickname "Dozer Dave" because of the many hours he spent bulldozing for gold. In his return, Dave is his own boss, and he's on a mission to find an abandoned mine to resurrect in the hope that old-timers left gold behind. He explores the history of each mine, a search that culminates in Dave picking the one that he can turn into newfound riches.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 Harriet the Spy – 5 New Episodes – Streaming on Apple TV+ Outspoken and perpetually curious. That’s 11-year-old Harriet in a nutshell. But if she’s going to be Harriet M. Welsch, future writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy … on everyone.

– 5 New Episodes – Streaming on LOL – Last One Laughing Spain – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video In season two, the villain Santiago Segura and his minion Xavier Deltell sell the outlandish resort Marina LOL to Silvia Abril and Carolina Iglesias. For the inauguration, they invite nine new comedians and one repeat student. Whoever can keep a straight face for 6 hours will win 100,000 euros to donate to charity.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Love, Death + Robots – Volume 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third volume executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (MINDHUNTER, Mank). Terror, imagination and beauty combine in new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.

– Volume 3 Premiere – Streaming on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix David Letterman returns to the host seat with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people. The 6-episode fourth season of the Netflix talk show series will welcome another round of guests, including Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, and Will Smith. David Letterman is host; Executive producers are Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants; Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Brooke Posch, and John Skidmore for Jax Media; Justin Wilkes and Michael Steed also serve as executive producers.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on The New York Times Presents: Elon Musk's Crash Course – Special – 10/9c on FX Hulu Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has claimed since 2015 that, for Tesla, technology for self-driving cars is essentially a “solved problem,” and made outlandish claims about Autopilot capabilities. But a New York Times investigation reveals the quixotic nature of Musk’s pursuit of self-driving technology, and the tragic results. Drawing on first-hand accounts, the film traces how Autopilot has been a factor in several deaths and dozens of other accidents that Tesla has not publicly acknowledged. It details pressure Elon Musk put on government officials to quash investigations and features inside stories from several former Tesla employees, who speak out against Musk for promoting a self-driving program that they believe was perilous.

– Special – 10/9c on Night Sky – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Sissy Spacek) and Franklin York (J.K. Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man (Chai Hansen) enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended…and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Now and Then – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ “Now & Then” is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Pause with Sam Jay – Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on HBO Created by Sam Jay (Netflix’s “Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning”) and Prentice Penny (HBO’s “Insecure”), the series features a new take on the late-night talk show format and uses afresh lens to plunge into the cultural issues that divide us. Each week, Sam hosts a party at her apartment, where she and her guests explore current topics. Conversations are further expanded upon throughout the episode with additional interviews, sketches, and animation. In an era of discord, Sam sets out to listen, learn, and ask questions to those with different perspectives.

– Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on Restoration Road with Clint Harp – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Carpenter Clint Harp hits the road in search of incredible historical structures across the country that are in need of restoration, while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey & Jo – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ With help from her big sister, Joanna Gaines, Mikey McCall launches the business of her dreams: a retro-inspired plant shop that blends her passion for gardening with her love of unique, vintage items.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Rooms We Love – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Passionate interior designers show off their favorite rooms in beautiful houses across the country, explaining what makes these rooms inspirational.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars – Season 7 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ For the first time ever in the herstory of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, the series will feature a cast of all former winners returning to compete for the title “Queen of All Queens” and a cash prize of $200,000.

– Season 7 Premiere – Streaming on Troppo – Series Premiere – Streaming on Amazon Freevee Amanda Pharrell, an eccentric private investigator with a disturbing criminal past, recruits disgraced ex-cop Ted Conkaffey, to help her solve her first real case: the disappearance of a Korean family man and tech pioneer.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Wrong Side of the Tracks – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When his teenage granddaughter falls victim to the drug dealers overtaking his neighborhood, a fed-up war veteran takes matters into his own hands.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Streaming on Disney+ Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was cancelled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale, meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.

– Streaming on Downton Abbey: A New Era – Exclusively in Theaters The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess's newly inherited villa.

– F*ck Love Too – Streaming on Netflix Our five couples have found love in their own way in different locations and situations. But how long will it last this time?

– Streaming on Jackass 4.5 – Streaming on Netflix Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another round of hilarious stunts featuring cut footage and outtakes from "Jackass Forever."

– Streaming on The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks – Streaming on Prime Video Through never-before-seen archival footage and interviews with celebrities, industry insiders and the “Kids” themselves— this two-part documentary delves into this cult-famous comedy troupe’s post-punk origins in the mid-1980s and provides inside access to their tumultuous 40-year journey across five seasons of their renowned television series, a controversial feature film, multiple sold-out tours and their recently announced reboot for Prime Video.

– Streaming on Men – Exclusively In Theaters In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to find a place to heal. However, someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread soon becomes a fully formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears.

– Stolen in Her Sleep – 8/7c on LMN – TV-14 New mom Hallie is devoted to baby Ava, who had a heart transplant when she was born; but motherhood is exhausting and her mother-in-law is overbearing, so Hallie is thrilled when she makes a new friend in Megan. Hallie’s life takes a sinister turn as danger seems to follow her every move, and she starts to question whether someone is out to kill her and take her child–or if it’s just her mind playing tricks. Alicia Leigh Willis, Morgan Bradley, Conner Floyd, and Meredith Thomas star.

– 8/7c on LMN – TV-14 The Valet – Streaming on Hulu In “The Valet,” world famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before.

– Streaming on

Saturday, May 21st

New TV Shows

Planet Earth: Dynasties II – Series Premiere – 8/7c on BBC America – Documentary – NR A sequel to David Attenborough's great nature show following the lives of different dynasties from the animal kingdom.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on BBC America – Documentary – NR

New Movies

Disappearance in Yellowstone – 8/7c on Lifetime When Jessie’s car breaks down in the middle of a beautiful, but desolate national park and her 17-year-old daughter Michelle locks herself inside, she has no choice but to head off alone and look for help. After enlisting the help of the local mechanic Grant, Jessie returns to her car to discover that her daughter is gone. Michelle has been kidnapped and the police are convinced that Jessie is responsible. In this parents-worst-nightmare thriller, Jessie must fight against all odds to escape from the police and track down her daughter before she’s killed. Lucie Guest, Jonathan Scarfe, Cassandra Sawtell, Aren Buchholz, and Reese Alexander star.

– 8/7c on I Won't Let You Go – 10/9c on Lifetime Inspired by true events. Angela West has always wanted a family, and now that she has one with her devoted husband Keith, she couldn’t be happier. When an ex-boyfriend starts stalking her, Angela turns to Keith for protection. But no matter what she tries, she can’t seem to shake the stalker who is ruining her life. Paniz Zade and Luke Humphrey star.

– 10/9c on Romance to the Rescue – 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G To impress a potential love interest, Kyra enters her dog in an agility show. The problem is, she has no dog so she needs to find (and train) one, and quick! Stars Andrea Brooks, Marcus Rosner and Nathan Witte.

– 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G

