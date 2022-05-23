Photos / Video – “Ghost Town Alive!” and Knott’s Summer Nights Return with More Fun & Food to Knott’s Berry Farm

After a hiatus of a couple years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the beloved immersive experience “Ghost Town Alive!” is back at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, and with it comes the evening lights, food, and entertainment offerings of Knott’s Summer Nights.

I had the pleasure of experiencing both “Ghost Town Alive!” and Knott’s Summer Nights at Knott’s Berry Farm this past Saturday, and I have to say I missed both– but especially the former, which tops the list of my favorite seasonal offerings at any theme park.

Watch "Ghost Town Alive!" 2022 ribbon-cutting ceremony and opening scenes at Knott's Berry Farm:

“Ghost Town Alive!” is a daylong immersive theater-type event that invites guests to become citizens of Calico, interact with a wide variety of townsfolk, and take part in an action-packed wild-west story that plays out over the course of eight hours, culminating in a knee-slapping, toe-tapping hoedown in Calico Town Square. You can befriend the mayor, the sheriff, or even members of the villainous gangs and shape the narrative as everyone involved competes for the pieces of an unearthed treasure map. I’d recommend “Ghost Town Alive!” as a wonderful starting point for anyone who’s intrigued by the concept of immersive theater– in fact, it’s a great way to gauge if you’d like the recently opened Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience at Walt Disney World, which shares a lot of the same creative DNA as this terrific show at Knott’s Berry Farm.

Moving on to Knott’s Summer Nights and its incredibly tasty-looking food options, dishes like the Korean BBQ Burger, Caprese Tortellini Salad, Watermelon Lager, and the delectable Mini Peach Pie will have guests’ mouths watering with anticipation. These inventive, eye-catching items are available a la carte or by purchasing a Knott’s Summer Nights tasting card, which includes six appealing selections from around the event’s half-dozen food kiosks.

And what visit to Knott’s would be complete without picking up some unique, affordable merchandise as mementos of your summertime experience? This year’s batch of merch includes new “Ghost Town Alive!” t-shirts, water bottles, Snoopy ear cowboy hats, and even a Ghost Town-themed “Knottsopoly” board game.



When it comes to entertainment, Knott’s Berry Farm continues to deliver first-rate offerings like the fan-favorite Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies (formerly Disneyland’s Billy Hill and the Hillbillies) bluegrass cover band, the more rock-focused cover band Hiatus on the Calico Mine Stage, a live DJ in Charleston Circle, the Doo-Wah Riders in Calico Park, and the impressive new song-and-dance show “Miss Cameo Kate’s Western Burle-Q Revue” in the famous Bird Cage Theatre.

Speaking of Miss Cameo Kate, I sat down in the Bird Cage Theatre to catch a full performance of her “Western Burle-Q Revue” on Saturday and I left with a great big smile on my face, just like how I looked at the beginning, middle, and end of my “Ghost Town Alive!” and Knott’s Summer Nights experiences at Knott’s Berry Farm.

Watch "Miss Cameo Kate's Western Burle-Q Revue" FULL SHOW in Bird Cage Theatre at Knott's Berry Farm:

“Ghost Town Alive!” and Knott’s Summer Nights run on select dates from now through Monday, September 5 at Knott’s Berry Farm. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit Knott’s official website.