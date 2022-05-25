Disney+ Watch Guide: May 25th-31st

It’s a monumental week on Disney+ with the debut of the new Star Wars limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, but there’s plenty of new content to stream this week. From going behind-the-scenes at Marvel Studios to explore how Moon Knight was made, to new content from National Geographic and ESPN, there’s a little something for everyone. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives – Wednesday, May 25th
Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight
Join the likes of Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight was painstakingly brought to life. Through insightful interviews with cast and crew, along with immersive footage from the set, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on this groundbreaking series. Additionally, The Making of Moon Knight incorporates a candid “roundtable discussion” with the series’ directors.
New Exclusives – Friday, May 27th
Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part 1 and II
"Obi-Wan Kenobi” begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
Ron Howard’s We Feed People spotlights chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s evolution over a 12-year period, from being a scrappy group of volunteers to becoming one of the most highly-regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector. Due to the unprecedented spike in natural disasters catalyzed by climate change, this story is more important than ever.
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, May 25th
The 10th and final episode of the ESPN+ documentary series.
Episodes 6-10 of Season 5 of Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven spin-off.
New on Disney+ – Friday, May 27th
Bad Boys
An ESPN 30-for-30 documentary about the Detroit Pistons of the late 1980s and early '90s.
D. Wade: Life Unexpected
NBA star Dwyane Wade documented his life and career with a film crew for a decade, resulting in this ESPN documentary film.
Hubble’s Cosmic Journey
A 2018 National Geographic special about the Hubble Space Telescope.
Mission Pluto
National Geographic’s 2015 special about NASA spacecraft New Horizons and its mission to Pluto.
Library Highlights
65th Anniversary – The Liberty Story
This episode of Disneyland premiered on May 29th, 1957, featuring an expanded version of the animated short Ben and Me and promoting the then-upcoming live-action film Johnny Tremain.
30th Anniversary – Sister Act
Whoopi Goldberg starred in this Touchstone Pictures toe-tapping musical comedy on May 29th, 1992.
15th Anniversary – Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
The events set up in Dead Man’s Chest came to a conclusion on May 25th, 2007 with the third film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
5th Anniversary – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The fifth film in the Pirates franchise was released nearly 10 years after the third on May 26th, 2017, bringing Will Turner’s storyline to a happier conclusion.
Obi-Wan Kenobi Collection:
Get ready for the double-episode launch of Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 27th by reliving the Jedi Knight’s adventures leading up to the new original series.
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Obi-Wan’s Significant Storylines
- Geonosis Arc: Season 2, Episodes 4-8
- Mandalore Plot Arc – Season 2, Episodes 12-14
- Mortis Arc: Season 3, Episodes 15-17
- Zygerrian arc: Season 4, Episodes 11-13
- Undercover Arc – Season 4, Episodes 15-18
- Maul’s Revenge Arc – Season 4, Episodes 21-22
- The Mandalore Coup Arc – Season 5, Episodes 14-16
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Asian and Pacific Islander Stories Collection:
- American Dragon Jake Long
- American Eid
- Amphibia
- Bao
- Big Hero 6
- Big Hero 6 (Series)
- Bizaardvark
- Dinner is Served
- Doogie Kamealoha M.D.
- Eternals
- Float
- Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board
- Johnny Tsunami
- Lava
- Lilo & Stitch
- Lost Cities with Albert Lin
- Miles from Tomorrowland
- Mira Royal Detective
- Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon
- Moana
- Mulan (2020)
- Mulan (1998)
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Rip Girls
- Sanjay's Super Team
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Snowdrop
- Spin
- The Ghost and Molly McGee
- The Jungle Book (2016)
- The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
- The Little Princes(s)
- Turning Red
- Up
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- Wind