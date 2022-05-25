Disney+ Watch Guide: May 25th-31st

It’s a monumental week on Disney+ with the debut of the new Star Wars limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, but there’s plenty of new content to stream this week. From going behind-the-scenes at Marvel Studios to explore how Moon Knight was made, to new content from National Geographic and ESPN, there’s a little something for everyone. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, May 25th

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight

Join the likes of Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight was painstakingly brought to life. Through insightful interviews with cast and crew, along with immersive footage from the set, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on this groundbreaking series. Additionally, The Making of Moon Knight incorporates a candid “roundtable discussion” with the series’ directors.

New Exclusives – Friday, May 27th

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part 1 and II

"Obi-Wan Kenobi” begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

We Feed People

Ron Howard’s We Feed People spotlights chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s evolution over a 12-year period, from being a scrappy group of volunteers to becoming one of the most highly-regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector. Due to the unprecedented spike in natural disasters catalyzed by climate change, this story is more important than ever.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, May 25th

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady

The 10th and final episode of the ESPN+ documentary series.

Raven's Home

Episodes 6-10 of Season 5 of Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven spin-off.

New on Disney+ – Friday, May 27th

Bad Boys

An ESPN 30-for-30 documentary about the Detroit Pistons of the late 1980s and early '90s.

D. Wade: Life Unexpected

NBA star Dwyane Wade documented his life and career with a film crew for a decade, resulting in this ESPN documentary film.

Hubble’s Cosmic Journey

A 2018 National Geographic special about the Hubble Space Telescope.

Mission Pluto

National Geographic’s 2015 special about NASA spacecraft New Horizons and its mission to Pluto.

Library Highlights

65th Anniversary – The Liberty Story

This episode of Disneyland premiered on May 29th, 1957, featuring an expanded version of the animated short Ben and Me and promoting the then-upcoming live-action film Johnny Tremain.

30th Anniversary – Sister Act

Whoopi Goldberg starred in this Touchstone Pictures toe-tapping musical comedy on May 29th, 1992.

15th Anniversary – Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

The events set up in Dead Man’s Chest came to a conclusion on May 25th, 2007 with the third film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

5th Anniversary – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The fifth film in the Pirates franchise was released nearly 10 years after the third on May 26th, 2017, bringing Will Turner’s storyline to a happier conclusion.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Collection:

Get ready for the double-episode launch of Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 27th by reliving the Jedi Knight’s adventures leading up to the new original series.

Asian and Pacific Islander Stories Collection: