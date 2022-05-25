Film Review: “Fire Island” Is As Perfect as a Gay Rom-Com Can Get

In the tradition of films like Clueless, 10 Things I Hate About You, and Easy A comes a modern-day retelling of a true classic. Fire Island, at its core, is Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, using its observations of class and society in 19th century England and applying them to America’s LGBTQ+ community. It’s smart, funny, sexy, and heartfelt, making it the perfect start of a summer movie season that includes not one, but two gay romantic comedies (the other is Billy Eichner’s Bros from Universal Studios).

A week-long summer retreat to Fire Island is an annual tradition for Noah (Joel Kim Booster), Howie (Bowen Yang), Luke (Matt Rogers), Keegan (Tomás Matos), and Max (Torian Miller), who are each other’s chosen family with their “mom” Erin (Margaret Cho). At the Tea Dance, a handsome doctor named Charlie (James Scully) becomes smitten with low self-esteemed Howie, so confirmed bachelor Noah becomes determined to set them up, unintentionally catching the eye of Charlie’s friend Will (Conrad Ricamora), whom Noah can’t stand.

Written by Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island is laugh-out-loud funny while also being romantic and thought-provoking. It shines a harsh light on the way the LGBTQ+ community divides itself from within based on a multitude of factors: body type, ethnicity, class, gender identity, kinks, etc… But through those themes, it also becomes a celebration of gay pride and learning to love yourself exactly as you are.

The elements of Pride and Prejudice are easy to find for those who know the story well, but like the translation of Emma to Clueless, it still feels fresh and new. Noah is Lizzie and Will is Mr. Darcy, with Howie and Charlie representing Jane and Charles. Nearly all of the characters are gender-flipped, with Luke, Keegan, and Max standing in for the other sisters (Lydia, Kitty, and Mary) and Margaret Cho representing both parents from the classic novel.

In Pride and Prejudice, the sisters were in a race to find a wealthy match to save the livelihood of their family. Elements of that theme are present in Fire Island, but the finality presented here is more about the end of this halcyon era for the “sisters.” Erin has squandered her fortune and will be selling her Fire Island home, making this the last summer she will be hosting the family. Director Andrew Ahn enhances these themes through stylistic cinematography choices, with sunsets becoming a recurring visual theme for the finality of these circumstances.

Music plays a big role in the film, not just as a soundtrack to set the mood. The fun-loving “sisters” pull pop-culture references out of thin air in almost every group conversation, oftentimes bringing music into the equation. This extends itself to the “Fox Fanfare” during the Searchlight Pictures opening. The pop classic “Sometimes,” made famous by Britney Spears, becomes an anthem for the story. It’s performed as an a capella karaoke number by Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, and Tomas Matos, and later repeated as a new dance track by Muna, guaranteed to be added to every pride playlist this season when it’s released on the film’s soundtrack.

Fire Island is everything I ever wanted from a gay rom-com. It accurately represents the multitudes of the gay community while not being self-defecating. It’s romantic but not saccharine, sexy but never perverse, and funny in a way that’s accessible to all viewers while also including inside jokes for members of the community. It’s perfect.

I give Fire Island 5 out of 5 quotes from My Cousin Vinny.

Fire Island premieres Friday, June 3rd on Hulu.