TV Recap: “The Kardashians” Season 1, Episode 7

It’s episode 7 and we open with a promotional photoshoot for Hulu! How fitting. We find Kendall Jenner reading “It Ends With Us” in her trailer, Kris putting her manager hat on, and Kim K getting ready for her Balenciaga campaign next week. Kim says she’s getting comfortable reading through her contracts with law school and feels like there’s no better way to practice than on her own stuff!

Kylie and Kris are driving down memory lane and missing IHOPs. The conversation that ensues is pretty unique, as the pair discuss they have an ovewhelming desire to go to the grocery store. Kris hasn’t gone in two years. “It’s good for our souls,” they say. Imagine a trip to the grocery store plot line work for any other reality show; you just can’t. (Besides Supermarket Sweep, perhaps).

In complete fairness, this family struggles to find privacy so it is understandable grocery store trips aren’t the most convenient. The pair have the most gleeful time throughout the aisles, picking out their own items. This joy can only be matched by their checkout process. Kris even throws in the iconic, “You’re doing amazing, sweetie!” as Kylie pushes the cart back to its home.

Kourtney and Travis are on the couch and on a cleanse; a Panchakarma cleanse to be exact. A three-thousand-year old Ayurvedic cleanse that includes restriction of exercise, caffeine, and… sex. (Shocking for the PDA-privy pair). The couple are committing to this as an attempt to help their next egg retrieval. “We’re making a baby together. It’s, like, we have to be on the same page,” Kourt shares.

Back in the car with the Average Joes, Kris and Kylie head to the car wash, but first they need gas. It’s taking a second for Kris to figure it all out, but honestly it’s not the most unrelatable moment. Sometimes the tanks are confusing! They make their way through the car wash and love it so much they’re making plans to bring the grandkids next time. It was a “special” moment for the mother-daughter duo although it seemed pretty standard for most viewers.

Confessional Kim is trying to figure out her next era of fashion, so she’s heading to her storage unit with her 30,000 pieces of clothing from the past. If she can’t draw inspiration from that, who knows where she’ll find it. Tracy Romulus is all of us as she’s digging through the aisles and aisles of clothing; amazed at it all.

Now that Kim is ready to move on from Kanye, she realizes that she forgot she “could have an opinion” and “make decisions” too. So, after a pop-quiz of her closet, she gets ready to show off her next stage in the world of fashion.

Kravis is off a 5-day pre-cleanse and they head to the Ayurvedic expert’s spa for the next 7 days. For that week, they will have 4-hour treatments per day. As the expert lists out the treatments, it's a bit overwhelming: apparently there’s a remedy for everything. Kourtney’s treatments are mainly based on preparing the womb, while Travis’ are a bit more focused on his muscle tension.

Soon enough, it’s Balenciaga time. For the first time ever, Kim handled her own contract and she feels amazing joining this campaign. The Balenciaga team is letting Kim’s makeup and hair team take the lead and even entrusting Kim’s house for the shoot location.

In other modeling news, Kris shares that Kendall was in line for the March cover of VOGUE, but it turns out Kimmy K is the one taking the spot this time around. She is thrilled; booking the American VOGUE cover never gets old. However, someone needs to break the news to Kendall. Neither Kris nor Kim, feel up for the challenge. Even Kim says if she was fifteen years younger, she would’ve “murdered Kendall” to claim the cover.

We don’t have to wait long for the news to be delivered because we’re following Kendall next. Kris sits at her desk as momager, and while she does try to let Kendall down easily, Kendall’s agent…Chris… told her first. She’s taking it in stride. “She’s the most delicious human in the world,” her proud mother proclaims. Prompted by this pride, she asks Kendall about having children, but Kendall is really not in the space for it. Kris goes as far as calling up her OB-GYN for egg retrieval advice, but Kendall is visibly uncomfortable and not budging.

Khloe and Tru are moving into the new space and once more, it is made clear that she has the best taste in interior design. It is also super apparent that The Home Edit team made a visit or two because her house is organized by every inch. “We get to put our roots down. This is mine. We finally get our house,” Khloe exclaims. And the best part? She’s next door neighbors with momma Kris!

Another day, another photoshoot. This time it’s Kim for American Vogue. The shoot is inspired by her current superheroine, retro energy. She’s been on the cover two other times, but now she’s in charge. During her fittings, the styling team asks her for her opinions and she’s feeling rejuvenated. Anna Wintour is on the line and she’s confident that Kim will bring “some new heat to Vogue.”

At Kim’s house, the whole Kardashian family is hanging out. Kim hasn’t been able to see her family in a while since she was studying for the bar, so there is much to catch up on; like her Vogue photoshoot, Kravis’ cleanse, and no-so-fun news that Kanye’s coming out with a new song that resembles more of a diss track. It’s trashing Kim and they are all unnerved that someone would talk about the mother of his children like that publicly. “We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back,” Khloe says, “We take it on the chin.” The table agrees that the words in the press become permanent and they cannot let their children see them stoop to anyone’s level.

Kim acknowledges that her family has been put through a difficult time with her relationship, alluding to Kanye’s public antics. She feels like she’s never had the opportunity to say she’s sorry, but she won’t ever let it happen again. After a showing of unity with Kim, the family cheers to “peace, love, and happiness” over the table.

Before they all adjourn, Kourt mentions that she relayed Khloe’s “speech” to Scott and set her boundaries. She wants to get to a place where everyone can “be cool,” but they cite their own blended family’s history remembering it took years for all parents to get along. Scott at least seemed open to having the conversation, so perhaps things are looking up.

Next week, tune in to get a behind the scenes look at Kris’s masterclass, a sneak peak at Kourtney and Gwyneth’s candle collab, and finally, some answers about Pete Davidson.

