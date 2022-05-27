TV Review: “Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion” is Like a Mexican American Live-Action Magical Girl Anime

Disney Channel celebrates Mexican American culture through the new comedy adventure series Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion, premiering Friday, June 3rd with a double-episode premiere. The show pairs Lucha Libre wrestling with masked vigilantes to create a kid-friendly comedy that’s perfect for an audience weaned on PJ Masks. But more than that, the series is about learning to be a better person and finding what inspires you.

Black Scorpion (J.R. Villarreal) is a masked avenger who fights crime in a magical Lucha Libre mask every night. When a similar magical mask chooses Violet Rodriguez (Scarlett Estevez) and transforms her into Ultra Violet, she is surprised to find that Black Scorpion is none other than her uncle Cruz. Together, they will unite powers to save the day, although they won’t always agree on the way to do it.

One of the show’s themes is finding a place where you belong. Violet’s parents are perfectionists and her older brother Tiago (Brandon Rossel) excels at everything he tries. When Violet finds her Lucha Libre mask, which transforms her into Ultra Violet like a magical girl anime series, she struggles with not rubbing it in everyone’s faces. She is warned to keep her true identity a secret by her uncle and mentor, but that’s easier said than done for a teenager.

The premiere episode has some offputting moments of Violet being obsessed with posting on social media. Thankfully, that arc is resolved in the second episode, and parents worried about what the show is trying to say should give it the full hour of the double-episode premiere to tell this story. In the end, Violet learns that there’s a limit to what should be posted online and that helping people isn’t about boosting your own reputation.

In terms of the crime-fighting depicted, Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion plays it safe to earn a rating suitable for Disney Channel. Both characters have superpowers that keep physical contact to a minimum, meaning you won’t see any Power Rangers-style kicks or punches. By day, Cruz runs a wrestling ring where the show can embed conversations about safe contact sportsmanship and methods that should only be used in self-defense.

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion has a lot of fun with a premise that has proved popular recently with shows like Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir. At its core, it’s a Disney Channel comedy, but it has a lot to say about remaining true to yourself and celebrating your cultural heritage. There’s a meaningful and relatable message for all viewers, but particularly those in the Mexican American community.

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion premieres Friday, June 3rd, at 9/8c on Disney Channel. The first ten episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning June 8th.