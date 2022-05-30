Book Review: “City of Hooks and Scars” Continues to Shed New Light on Disney Villains

City of Hooks and Scars is book two in the City of Villains series: a fairytale-inspired crime trilogy by author Estelle Laure. Book one, simply titled City of Villains, ended with a great battle at Miracle Lake which left tenacious protagonist Mary Elizabeth without her best friend, Ursula, her boyfriend James, and mean girl school acquaintance, Maleficient. Now Mary Elizabeth is determined to find them…

What is the City of Villains series about?

If you are new to the series, below is a recap of book one:

For years, tension has simmered between Monarch City's wealthy elite and their plans to gentrify 'the Scar' – a decaying neighborhood that was once-upon-a-time the epicenter of all things magic. High school senior Mary Elizabeth Heart is a budding intern at the Monarch City police department ready to make a difference. The only problem is, she feels stuck paper pushing behind a desk while watching detectives handle the "real" work fighting crime on the streets. But when a girl from Mary Elizabeth's school – and the daughter of one of the city's most powerful businessmen – goes missing, the chief of police puts Mary Elizabeth on the case. She jumps at the opportunity, but what begins as one missing persons' case soon multiplies, leading her down a rabbit hole that she is not sure she signed up for. A girl with horns, a boyfriend with secrets, and what seems to be a sea monster lurking in a poison lake are just some of what Mary Elizabeth encounters. As she continues to seek out answers, Mary Elizabeth finds herself caught in the fight between those who once had magic, and those who will do anything to bring it back.

Book Two follows immediately on from the events of the first book. Mary Elizabeth continues to unravel a dark conspiracy that has turned Ursula, James and Maleficent into villainous monsters and sent them into hiding where it is feared that they are plotting their revenge. Mary Elizabeth is determined to find them and bring the truth to light, digging deeper into the dark underbelly of Monarch City and the history of magic. As a result of her detective work, she uncovers a conspiracy theory that reaches farther than she could have imagined. But a city divided by politics and ideologies and her own inner demons might just stand in her way.

Impressive cover art leads the way into a thrilling mystery which builds on Book One

I have loved the cover art of this book series since the release of the first book and the second book cover does not disappoint either. It is an enticing visual introduction to a unique Disney mystery which sheds an entirely new light on Disney’s villains.

This second novel in the series builds on the history of conflict between Monarch City’s different factions, especially Legacy (descended from magic) and the Narrows (described as “Uptowners with no magic and a chip on their shoulder”). Mary Elizabeth returns to the key landmarks first introduced in book one, including Wonderland, in an attempt to uncover where James, Ursula and Mally have disappeared to, as well as what might befall the city next. Although Mary Elizabeth is no longer pursuing detective work with the City’s police force, she is still very much a detective on a mission all her own in City of Hooks and Scars.

Two key developments drive this story and distinguish it from Book One. First, Mary Elizabeth learns more about a mysterious voice that plagues her and which ultimately reveals a darker side to herself. Second, the story’s events uncover a more complex gray area between good and evil and compel Mary Elizabeth to make some difficult choices. The cliffhanger at the end of Book Two is excellent and will leave readers longing for what comes next. I expect that Book Three will bring with it a battle bigger than that at Miracle Lake.

For readers interested in this series, I strongly recommend starting with book one, City of Villains. The broader context of the story – beyond just Mary Elizabeth’s story – is critical to understanding the motivations of various characters and how and why some of those motivations shift throughout. It is a thrilling mystery series that blurs the lines between good and evil, black and white, and will make readers question everything.

City of Hooks and Scars will be released on May 31, 2022.



