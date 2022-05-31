501st Approved Helmets and Uniforms From Denuo Novo

Over the weekend, I attended Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California. I was able to have an interview with Mark, the Brand Manager from Denuo Novo, and he gave us some details of some of the incredible merchandise that is available and coming soon. These items are perfect if you are planning on going on a voyage on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

The first item that he shared was the 501st trooper helmet. This is a fiberglass helmet and is modeled off of the Clone Trooper Phase 2 that you would have seen in Revenge of the Sith but with blue markings from the 501st. It's a one-piece helmet, and there is cushioning inside. It's perfect for a display piece but is also wearable. It is available for pre-order right now on their website.

If you are a fan of Star Wars Rebels, they also have a Sabine Helmet with a working viewfinder. This helmet is hand-painted and made of fiberglass. They really replicated the full look and feel that you would get in the show. This item will be coming soon and will be on pre-order within the next month or so.

They don't only have helmets, they have full costumes as well. Mark shared that they have an imperial officer uniform. The pants will hit around your calf and have a tie up. It includes a belt that will sit high on your waist. Of course, you will want the hat to complete the look. You are able to purchase these items separately so you can build your costume the way you would like in your own unique style. It is also available in black if you would like to be a junior level officer.

