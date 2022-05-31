The Sweep Spot Ep. #335 – Disneyland Monorail & Imagineering with Val Usle

We welcome architect & author Val Usle, who was a Disneyland Monorail driver starting in 1975 until he became an Imagineer. He was involved with projects at Disneyland, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Disneyland Paris. He has two books available: Theme Park Project Management and Theme Park Sustainability. Plus, we catch up on the latest at the Disneyland Resort, as always.



