Disney+ Watch Guide: June 1st-7th

The adventures continue on Disney+ this week with the third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Stargirl sequel Hollywood Stargirl, and the build-up to the launch of Marvel’s Ms. Marvel next week. June 1st also ushers in Pride Month and Disney+ launched a collection of content featuring LGBTQ+ stories. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, June 1st

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part III

"Obi-Wan Kenobi” begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel” is a documentary short that gives you an exclusive look behind the groundbreaking original series, "Ms. Marvel", from its comic book origins to its development and production as Marvel Studios’ next hit series on Disney+. It features interviews with its award winning filmmaking team and the show’s captivating star, newcomer Iman Vellani.

Club Mickey Mouse (Malaysia) – Season 4

Wafiy, Erissa, Gabriel, Ellya and Faiz are back with new Mouseketeers, Eric and Melynna. Eric, who slays with his parkour and wushu skills, is the new Head Mouseketeer and Melynna, the winner of "Club Mickey Mouse Star Search Auditions" in Malaysia. Together, this dynamic team will ramp up the energy and fun for an exciting season 4 with their slick dance moves, new original songs, crazy games and celebrity guests.

New Exclusives – Friday, June 3rd

Hollywood Stargirl

A sequel to the Disney+ hit about Stargirl, a silver-voiced teenager whose kindness works magic in the lives of others, that follows her from Mica, AZ to a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mom is hired to work on a movie, they move to L.A., where Stargirl becomes involved with two aspiring filmmaking brothers, a cranky neighbor and a musician Stargirl admires.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, June 1st

Glee

The hit musical dramedy series from 20th Television starts streaming on Disney+ and Hulu in its entirety.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

Episodes 12-16 of the new Disney Junior series are here!

Tini Tour 2022: Live from Buenos Aires

Martina Stoessel, famous for starring as Violetta in Disney’s musical telenovela, performs a live-streamed concert that took place on May 28th, 2022.

New on Disney+ – Friday, June 3rd

Mack Wrestles (Short)

An ESPN 30-for-30 short film about Mack Beggs, a transgender athlete.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – Kim Possible

Disney Channel’s hit animated series premiered with 3 back-to-back episodes on June 7th, 2002.

10th Anniversary – Tron: Uprising

Disney XD’s short-lived animated series premiere on June 7th, 2012, telling a story set between the events of Tron and Tron: Legacy.

5th Anniversary – Billy Dilley's Super-Duper Subterranean Summer

Disney XD got wacky on June 3rd, 2017 with this animated series that found three lab partners trapped in the middle of the Earth.

Pride Collection