Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 105: Simulated Nonagenarian with John Bishop, Jr.

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #105: Simulated Nonagenarian with John Bishop, Jr.
Date: June 7th, 2022 (recorded June 7th)

Listen

Topics

Guest John Bishop, Jr. from TheDisInsider.com returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss the third episode of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi with host Mike Celestino and guest co-host Rebekah Moseley. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to
Who's the Bossk?
Who's the Bossk?
Google PodcastsAndroidby EmailRSS

Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below