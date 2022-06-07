Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 105: Simulated Nonagenarian with John Bishop, Jr.

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #105: Simulated Nonagenarian with John Bishop, Jr.

Date: June 7th, 2022 (recorded June 7th)

Listen

Topics

Guest John Bishop, Jr. from TheDisInsider.com returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss the third episode of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi with host Mike Celestino and guest co-host Rebekah Moseley. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify