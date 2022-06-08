Disney+ Watch Guide: June 8th-14th

It’s a marvelous week on Disney+ with the debut of Ms. Marvel from Marvel Studios. Take a look at all that’s new this week with our weekly watch guide. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, June 8th

Ms. Marvel – “Generation Why”

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part IV

"Obi-Wan Kenobi” begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Delicacies Destiny

A talented and kind chef, Ling Xiaoxiao, is accepted into the delicacy role of chef in an Imperial palace thanks to the appreciative appetite of the Crown Prince, Zhu Shoukui. Set on becoming the best Imperial Chef, with the Prince's help, Ling tries to navigate the pitfalls of palace life while remaining true to her goals in the face of forbidden love.

New Exclusives – Friday, June 10th

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Explore the evolution of Buzz Lightyear from toy to human in the making of Pixar’s Lightyear. Dive into the origin and cultural impact of everyone’s favorite Space Ranger, the art of designing a new “human Buzz,” and the challenges faced by the Lightyear crew along the way.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, June 8th

Baymax Dreams (Shorts)

Disney Television Animation’s short-form series about the robot from Big Hero 6, not to be confused with the upcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios short series Baymax!

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Season 20 of Nat Geo WILD’s popular documentary series.

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion

Less than a week after the first 2 episodes premiered on Disney Channel, Disney+ subscribers can be the first to see episodes 3-10 ahead of their broadcast premiere.

Library Highlights

