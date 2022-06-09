Delightful Discounts: Take an Extra 15% Off Sale Items on shopDisney

Here at Laughing Place we love a good shopping deal, and shopDisney is currently offering an Extra 15% discount on select sale items! Guests can enjoy the bonus savings on a variety of products like plush, costumes, pins and apparel.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Extra 15% Off Sale Items – shopDisney

Disney fans can jump into summer with a special savings offer from shopDisney. For a limited time guests can save an extra 15% off select sale items! Now that warm weather has arrived, school’s out for the summer and families are planning vacations and stay-cations, Disney is helping fans prepare for endless fun at home and in the sun.

Whether you’ve had your eye on a piece or merchandise or like to shop new markdowns, you can save even more during this sales event!* Use the code: EXTRA15 at checkout to activate the bonus discount and watch the savings rise! And don’t forget to use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping. Happy shopping!

*Please note: the Extra 15% off excludes swimwear, towels and swim accessories. Shopping Swim anyway? Select styles are 40% off (prices as marked)!

$15 and Under

No matter your shopDisney budget, you’ll love these popular items that are on sale for $15 or less!

Stock up on plush and Easter Eggs for next year’s celebration with Mickey in a bunny costume or mystery Winnie the Pooh and Pals figures.

Mickey Mouse Plush Easter Bunny 2022 – 19''

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Mystery Figure Easter Egg

Lounge in style with the Boba Fett, or welcome a new human into the world with a trendy bodysuit.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Lounge Pants for Men

Minnie Mouse Bodysuit for Baby

Grow your nuiMO collection with fun accessories and apparel that will pair perfectly with every single nuiMO you own.

Disney nuiMOs Umbrella Accessory

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Green Jacket with White Shirt and Gray Sweatpants

You can never have too much Disney plush and the charming Rosita or musical Miguel are here to bring you joy every single day.

Rosita Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room – Micro 4'' – Limited Release

Miguel Plush – Coco – Small 11 3/4''

Have you been holding out on collecting the Disney Princess Designer Collection Pins? Don’t wait any longer, as five of the seven styles (Jasmine, Pocahontas, Ariel, Mulan, Aurora) are on sale and apply for the extra discount too!

Mulan Hinged Pin – Disney Designer Collection – Limited Release

Ariel Hinged Pin – Disney Designer Collection – Limited Release

$15-$30

For some guests the $15-$30 price range is the sweet spot and there’s plenty to love here! For starters brighten up your wardrobe with a tye-die bucket hat or Kermit tee that’s all about “Going Green.”

Mickey Mouse Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey Bucket Hat for Adults

Kermit T-Shirt for Adults – The Muppets

Princess sleep shirts are the best and your mini royal will love the comfy selections from Munki Munki that feature Jasmine, Ariel and more. Pssst, there’s even a Princess Leia style too!

Jasmine Nightgown for Girls by Munki Munki – Aladdin

Ariel Nightshirt for Kids by Munki Munki – The Little Mermaid

Imaginative play is a must for young ones and this Coco set will have them recreating the movie in wonderful detail. Then when it’s time for bed, cuddle up with a Lady (Lady and the Tramp) weighted plush to help them slip into dreamland

Coco Deluxe Figure Play Set

Lady Weighted Plush – 14''

Over $30

Finally we come to the over $30 category with prices climbing no higher than $180 dollars…but the best deal we’ve found is the interactive Galactic Snackin’ Grogu. Originally priced at $84.99, with the extra discount this must-have Star Wars toy comes to a whopping $33.98!

Galactic Snackin' Grogu – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

If they’ve been begging for a Princess Dollhouse, this Sleeping Beauty playset will tick off all of the boxes and elevate you to star status too!

Disney Animators' Collection Deluxe Sleeping Beauty Castle Play Set

While we’re still taking princesses, you can never have too many dress up options and we love the “Live Your Story” set that features three looks. There’s also a Deluxe Snow White gown that’s an absolute dream.

Tiana ''Live Your Story'' Costume Set for Kids – The Princess and the Frog

Snow White Deluxe Costume for Kids

Bring the magic home with a stunning 30th Anniversary Beauty and the Beast print set or serve up delicious delicacies on enchanting appetizer plates.

Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Framed Print Set – Limited Edition

Disney Classic Character Appetizer Plate Set

Finally, power up your closet with a Marvel Spirit Jersey that will bring out the hero in you!

Marvel Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults