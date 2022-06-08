shopDisney Online Exclusive: Save an Extra 15% On Select Sale Items for The Family

A new season is nearly here (at least on the calendar) and that’s the only excuse we need to go shopping! As Disney fans prepare for summertime fun at home and at the parks, shopDisney is helping to deliver bonus savings on already discounted merchandise.

What’s Happening:

Jump into summer with special savings on shopDisney

Warm weather has arrived, school is out and now’s the time to prepare for endless fun at home and in the sun.

For a limited time, shopDisney guests can enjoy even more savings on new markdowns, including collectibles, clothing, and nuiMO fashions.*

Shopping the sale is simple. Just add your favorite items to your cart and use the code: EXTRA15 at checkout to activate the bonus discount.

But wait! In addition to 15% off sale items, guests can also use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping

on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

*Please note: the Extra 15% off excludes swimwear, towels and swim accessories. Shopping Swim anyway? Select styles are 40% off (prices as marked)!

Toys

Bring home nuiMOs and their cool fashions; save the world with talking action figures or simply have fun with some Disney inspired toys for imaginative play. It’s all here and it's all on sale!

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Plush – Valentine's Day 2022 – Small 8''

Clothing

Perfect your parks look, keep “me time” magical, or give the kiddos some fun styles to smile about! If you’re showing off your love of Disney through fashion, you’ll love the assortment of clothing available for the whole family.

Disneyland Logo T-Shirt for Adults

BB-8 Pullover Hoodie for Kids – Star Wars

Plush and Pins

shopDisney is rewinding things to the 90s with their awesome series of VHS Plush and VHS Pins. Debuting this past winter, these fun collectibles celebrate some of our favorite animated classics! And for those who’d rather spend time with Disney Princesses, a few of the Designer Collection Pins are on sale too

Toy Story Alien VHS Pin Set – Toy Story – Limited Release

Aurora Hinged Pin – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – Limited Release

