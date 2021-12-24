Two Disney Designer Collection Ultimate Princess Celebration Pins Now Available on shopDisney

Throughout 2021 and into 2022 Disney is honoring our favorite leading ladies during their Ultimate Princess Celebration. Part of the fun is the return of the The Disney Designer Collection of limited edition dolls and matching pins released monthly on shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Designer Collection

In addition to the dolls, collectors can purchase a matching pin that’s available separately.

The first two pins—Jasmine and Pocahontas—have debuted on shopDisney and sell for $34.99 each.

More Disney Princess styles will be coming soon. Links to individual items can be found below.

Jasmine Hinged Pin – Disney Designer Collection – Limited Release | shopDisney

Hinged pin design with partial clear glass door and hard enamel infill

Jasmine art designed for Disney by Mark Monterroso

3'' H x 1 1/2'' W

Pocahontas Pin – Disney Designer Collection – Limited Release | shopDisney

Hinged pin design with partial clear glass door and hard enamel infill

Pocahontas art designed for Disney by Javier Garcia

3'' H x 1 1/2'' W

Disney Designer Collection – Ultimate Princess Celebration:

The Disney Designer Collection will have a total of 15 princess dolls and pins and shopDisney has already announced the first nine included in this series:

Jasmine ( Aladdin )

) Pocahontas ( Pocahontas )

) Ariel ( The Little Mermaid )

) Mulan ( Mulan )

) Tiana ( The Princess and the Frog )

) Aurora ( Sleeping Beauty )

) Merida ( Brave )

) Moana ( Moana )

) Rapunzel (Tangled)

Please note that each guest may only purchase one of the same items.