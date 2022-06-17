Legendary Comic Artist Tim Sale Passed Away at the Age of 66

We are sad to share that Tim Sale has passed away at the age of 66. He is known for his art for the DC Superhero Series, Heroes, as well as other stories about Spider-Man, Superman, and more.

The legendary comic artist Tim Sale passed away on Thursday at the age of 66.

There was a statement posted on his Twitter that read: "It's with a heavy sadness that I must announce that Tim Sale passed away today. He passed with the love of his life beside him, and loves all of you very much. Please share photos and stories under this post, as we hope to share them with the community."

The cause of death was not shared, but Sale was admitted to the hospital earlier in the week with what his friends described as severe health issues.

Tim Sale was born on May 1st, 1956 in Ithaca, New York.

He attended the School of Visual Arts in New York and then went on to a comics workshop with Marvel

Sale is most famous for his work with writer Jeph Loeb, and he gave credit to Loeb for teaching him how to make comics.

Sale along with Loeb went on to be a writer and executive producer on NBC's superhero show Heroes. Sale, along with that position, created all the artwork for the show.

Around the time of the Long Halloween movie, Loeb and Sale worked together for the final time for an epilogue comic, Batman: The Long Halloween Special.

The Long Halloween Special is the final piece of work that they created together.

Marvel Entertainment shared on their Twitter account their condolences as well.