Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 108: Just a Crazy Old Man with Alex Reif

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #108: Just a Crazy Old Man with Alex Reif

Date: June 24th, 2022 (recorded June 24th)

“Who’s the Bossk?” concludes its in-depth discussion of the live-action Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi with a visit from guest Alex Reif of LaughingPlace.com, who chats about the finale with host Mike Celestino and guest cohost Rebekah Moseley. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

