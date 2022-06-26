Celebrate Stitch Day with New Entertainment Earth Exclusives Starring Stitch

Who doesn’t love Experiment 626? 20 years ago, the troublemaking alien Stitch (and his pal Lilo) stole our hearts. In fact, fans love him so much that June 26th (6/26) has become known as Stitch Day! This year in celebration of the blue cutie, Entertainment Earth is releasing two new exclusives from Funko and Bioworld and Laughing Place is delighted to bring you this exciting reveal.

Lilo & Stitch Entertainment Earth Exclusives

We can’t get enough of Lilo & Stitch and we’re not the only ones! Entertainment Earth is bringing fans not one, but two incredible new exclusives that will look great in your Disney collection. If Funko Pop! is your thing, you’ll love stressed out Stitch. I mean it’s basically your favorite Stitch GIF come to life! He’s got his ears turned down, has a frustrated grimace and is even pulling his hands down his face.

For a more cheerful look, the Bioworld Amigo bag is a great choice and it comes with a removable pouch. The front features his name in bright blue lettering and the front pocket includes Lilo’s popular red dress pattern.

Whether you love his zany antics, knack for causing trouble or taste in classic rock music, you can never have too much Stitch! Don’t miss out on these fantastic exclusives that are available for pre-order now on Entertainment Earth!

Stitch Funko Pop!

“Feeling frustrated? Annoyed? Or maybe it's just Monday… AGAIN! Stitch feels your pain. Expand your ohana to include Disney's most adorable little extraterrestrial creature! From the 2002 animated sci-fi comedy film Lilo & Stitch, Experiment 626 is expressing his rage by raking his paws down his face.”

Lilo & Stitch Annoyed Stitch Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $13.99

Experiment 626 just can't even right now!

Exclusive sculpt features Stitch looking particularly annoyed

3/4-inches tall, he comes packaged in a window display box.

Stitch Loungefly

“Celebrate 626 Day all year long with the wildest blue alien around and this Lilo & Stitch Amigo Stitch Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive.”

Lilo & Stitch Amigo Stitch Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99