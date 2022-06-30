“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition” Packs Spectacular Spidey History for Fans to Enjoy

While "Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition" is set to open tomorrow, we got to check out a special preview of the new exhibit today and take in all of the web-slinging, wall-crawling fun it offers.

Guests visiting the San Diego Comic-Con Museum will be greeted by signs and Spider-Man logos before they even step inside the building.

Once inside, the 7,500 square-foot exhibit will be right in front of guests, inviting them to step into a constantly moving comic book world, explaining some of the history of the character. Beyond that, guests will find countless details and stories regarding the character’s creation and expansion before he reached the level of fame he has today.

Guests will find everything from original comic book sketches to interactive tables explaining some of the various characters Spider-Man has encountered over the years, whether they be friend or foe.

It’s not just about the comic book history of Spider-Man though. This exhibition explores the history of the character in animation, merchandise, video games and, of course, the movies. There are plenty of movie props on display from all three major Spider-Man film franchises.

There are also plenty of places to get photos with the world famous wall-crawler. Several 3D Spider-Men can be found around the exhibition and there’s even a Spider-Ham posing for photos.

And of course, the experience wouldn’t be complete without an extensive Spider-Man gift shop. Guests can get all the amazing, spectacular and superior merchandise they can possibly want, from apparel to toys. And it’s not just Spider-Man stuff available here. Guests will also find some of their other favorite Marvel heroes, like Iron Man and Black Panther.

For a better look at the full exhibition, check out the video below:

And for more insight on the exhibition and Spider-Man himself, check out the interview video below:

"Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition" officially opens to the public on Friday, July 1. Tickets are available now.