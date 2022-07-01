Preview – Two Championship Bouts Headline a Stacked UFC 276 Card

The UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend with quite possibly the most stacked card of the year. From top to bottom, prelims to main event, UFC 276 is absolutely loaded with some of the most talented fighters in the world, and they’re coming to put on a show in the T-Mobile Arena.

The dominant middleweight champion will take on another deserving challenger as he continues his quest to clear out the division and earn the title of best in the world. Plus, the third fight in a trilogy will determine the featherweight champion as old foes meet again and a top middleweight contender will face off with a fast-rising star who will look to crack the rankings.

Middleweight bout: Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

With the middleweight title on the line later in the night, this seems like a great opportunity for fourth-ranked contender Strickland to stake his claim at the next shot. With a 25-3 record, the UFC veteran is riding a six-fight winning streak. Since making his return to the middleweight division in 202, Strickland is undefeated and has beaten tough opponents like Uriah Hall and Jack Hermansson. Strickland has some power in his hands and it has earned him 10 knockouts so look for him to use that here.

Pereira lost his professional MMA debut in 2015. Since then, all he has done is win, bringing his professional record to 5-1. After winning his first two UFC bouts, Pereira finds himself with a great opportunity to knock off a highly ranked opponent and really make a name for himself. With four of his five wins coming by knockout, he’s proved that he is a dangerous striker which should make gameplans in this meeting very interesting.

My pick: Pereira via 3rd round knockout

Featherweight Championship bout: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Very rarely do we see a fighter beat the same opponent twice and then have to face that fighter a third time. That is the case here however and rightfully so, as these two guys are clearly the best in the division. Volkanovski hasn’t lost a fight since 2013. In that time, he has put together a 21-fight win streak. Those numbers speak for themselves. I don’t think I really even need to say anything else, but I could also say that Volkanovski has a 24-1 record, 12 knockouts and a perfect 11-0 record in the UFC. And gain, he has already beaten Holloway twice. The champ is just technically perfect in every aspect of the game and when he really starts letting go with his hands, watch out.

On the other hand, both of those previous two fights were very close and Holloway was a dominant champion up to that point. In fact, he has only lost three fights since 2014 – two to Volkanovski and one to former lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in a fight Holloway moved up a weight class for on short notice. Holloway’s hands are as good as anyone’s and the same goes for his grappling. For whatever reason, he just hasn’t been able to solve the puzzle of Volkanovski. Perhaps this will be his night. Either way, expect a very entertaining fight here.

My pick: Volkanovski via decision

Middleweight Championship bout: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

It’s always difficult when a champion is so dominant for so long to find an opponent for him that can really get fans excited. The middleweight division has belonged to Adesanya for a few years now but there are still those looking to claim the crown. That list happens to include a 38-year-old with some vicious knockout power.

Jan Blachowicz. Oh sorry, that was just a list of everyone who has ever beaten Israel Adesanya. Want to see a list of people who have beaten him at middleweight? Want to see it again? The point is, Adesanya is very, very good at what he does, and what he does is frustrate opponents with his creative striking, pinpoint accuracy and mind games. Adesanya sports a 22-1 record with 15 career knockouts. But it’s not about the numbers for the dominant champ, it’s about the way he does it. You rarely see him put guys away quickly or with one shot. It’s round after round of him just outclassing his opponents and hitting them from all kinds of different angles with all kinds of different strikes. It’s worked this long, so there’s no reason to think he’s going to change it up.

Cannonier is the exact opposite. With a 15-5 record and 10 knockouts, the challenger can end things in a hurry. The second-ranked middleweight contender is coming off of a knockout of Derek Brunson his last time out. He doesn’t have nearly the resume that the champion possesses, but he has as much talent and certainly as much power as just about any of his opponents. This will likely be a standup battle unless Cannonier can bully his way inside and try to outmuscle Adesanya, which might be his best path to victory.

My pick: Adesanya via 5th round knockout

UFC 276 will be held Saturday night, July 2 at 10 PM ET. Fight fans can order the pay per view through ESPN+ and receive a special offer: $89.98 for UFC 276 and an ESPN+ annual plan. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $69.99.