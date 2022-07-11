Board Game Review: Disney Sorcerer’s Arena: Epic Alliances Core Set by The Op

The excitement of Disney Sorcerer’s Arena leaps off your mobile device and onto your table with the new board game from The Op, Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances Core Set. Just like in the game, players (or Summoners) call forth their heroes and villains into battle in a strategy game that’s ultimately about gaining the most points by the time the last card is drawn. It’s a lot of fun, although it takes a few rounds to really get the hang of it.

The initial launch also includes an optional add-on expansion that we’ll get more into later in this review. The Core Set comes with everything you need to play: a game board, acrylic figures, character card decks, and tokens that help keep track of where things stand. Oh yeah, and instructions and reference cards that try to simplify gameplay, which come in handy.

Breaking things down, the guide starts with a more simplified version of the game, called “Chapter 1,” which helps teach you how to play before adding more elements. It’s really a two-player game at this stage, with each player controlling two characters on their teams. With decks of cards unique to each character, gameplay goes back and forth through a sequence of moves and attacks until a player adds the last card of their deck into their hand, which announces the last turn. Points are counted up and a winner is declared, mostly earned through knocking out a rival, which sets them back on the board on their next turn.

Chapter 2 adds another character to each team, along with a process to draft them (they’re pre-assigned in Chapter 1). It also adds a new rule that the game could end before the last card is drawn if a player reaches 20 victory points. From there, you add in extra skills, abilities, and customizations in Chapters 3 and 4 until you really master the game.

Introductory characters are Sorcerer Mickey, Ariel, Aladdin, Gaston, Maleficent, Sulley, Dr. Facilier, and Damona. In the “Turning the Tide” expansion, Moana, Stitch, and Davey Jones join the game.

In addition to the three characters and their relevant cards, the expansion also adds “Ocean Tiles,” which give these aquatic characters extra moves when they pass through them. Otherwise, they can be drafted as part of any Chapter 2-4 style game.

Recommended for ages 13 and up, Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances Core Set and the Turning the Tide expansion offer a fun way to take the Disney Sorcerer's Arena off screens for a tabletop gaming experience. While designed for 2 players, the instructions also offer ideas for a co-op 4-player game.