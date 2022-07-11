Zzzax of Life – Episode 51: Ms. Marvel – “Time and Time Again” and the Best Marvel Soundtracks/Scores

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #51: Ms. Marvel – “Time and Time Again” and the Best Marvel Soundtracks/Scores
Date: July 11, 2022
Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio coming to Echo, and break down the fifth episode of Ms. Marvel on Disney+. Then, Benji joins in for How Much is That Cameo? and a draft of the best Marvel soundtracks/scores.
