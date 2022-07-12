Funko Games Unveils “Disney Kingdomania” – New Collectible Line of Figures and Playable Game

Are you ready for the next big thing? Take a look at Disney Kingdomania from Funko Games, coming later this year. Part collectible mystery figure line, part tabletop game, this digital-inspired line of products is sure to please Disney fans young and young at heart. The gates to Disney Kingdomania are about to open!

Classic Disney stories and characters come to life in the game world of Disney Kingdomania, but Glitches are wreaking havoc in the game! Players must patch the problems before the game crashes in order to win. Through game tiles, players build their own customizable level and as they collect more, they can create even bigger, more challenging puzzles to solve. Best of all, the game is portable and playable as a solo game or with friends!

Collecting figures is part of the fun of this 8-bit-inspired line, with 40 figures from 8 Disney properties introduced in Series 1 (Mickey Mouse, Toy Story, Zootopia, Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog, Lilo & Stitch, 101 Dalmatians). Some figures are exclusive to playsets, such as the introductory “Super Game Pack” with its exclusive Maleficent Dragon figure. Others will only be found in a “Game Ball,” the contents of which remain a mystery until opened.

For $22.99, the “Super Game Pack” contains the exclusive Maleficent Dragon figure plus three mystery characters. Each figure includes a character tile and this playset also comes with two mystery items. 20 level tiles, 4 glitch tokens, 4 patch tokens, and a die help players get well on their way to having fun in Disney Kingdomania. And with so much packed in this set, this option is perfect for up to 2 players.

Game Balls will retail for $9.99 and come with everything you need to play solo (2 mystery characters, 2 character tiles, 10 location tiles, 2 glitch tokens, 2 patch tokens, 1 level die). Plus, the ball can be kept for storage and to display the figures. Lucky collectors may even find rare Glitch figures exclusive to Game Balls.

Disney Kingdomania is safe for ages 6 and up. Be on the lookout for these great products coming to retailers later this year.