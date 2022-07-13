Disney+ Watch Guide: July 13th-19th

Aliens are beaming down and sharks are swarming this week on Disney+. From the premiere of ZOMBIES 3 to a host of brand-new National Geographic SharkFest specials, here’s what you won’t want to miss this week. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, July 13th

Ms. Marvel – “No Normal” (Finale)

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

New Exclusives – Friday, July 15th

Zombies 3

It’s Zed and Addison’s final year at Seabrook and things are better than ever. The town has finally accepted monsters as a part of Seabrook and has become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is on the cusp of receiving a football scholarship and becoming the first Zombie to ever attend college (and he’s excited to join Addison who has already been admitted). Addison is excited to mark the opening of the town’s brand new “cheer pavilion” by inviting cheer teams from all over the world to compete in an “international cheer-off.” However, the town is shocked by the arrival of a new group of intergalactic outsiders – Aliens, who show up to compete in the cheer-off. Though they begrudgingly allow the Aliens to stay for the competition – the monsters and humans of Seabrook grow suspicious when they discover that the Aliens may be looking for more than a friendly competition.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, July 13th

Chibi Tiny Tales

Disney Channel applies the chibi treatment to hit animated shows in this shorts series.

Life Below Zero: Next Generation

Season 4 of Nat Geo’s hit series about a new generation of arctic residents.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Spidey, Ghost, and Spin swing into action in episodes 22-25 of Season 1.

National Geographic SharkFest Specials

Library Highlights

30th Anniversary – Honey, I Blew Up the Kid

Rather than shrink his kids, Wayne Szalinski accidentally enlarged his youngest son on July 17th, 1992 in this sequel to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

25th Anniversary – George of the Jungle

Brendan Fraser swung into theaters as the iconic cartoon caveman in this live-action comedy, released on July 16th, 1997.