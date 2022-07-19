Zzzax of Life – Episode 52: Ms. Marvel – “No Normal” and the Best Marvel Live-Action Series

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #52: Ms. Marvel – “No Normal” and the Best Marvel Live-Action Series

Date: June 18, 2022

Mack and Kyle discuss their recent experiences on the Disney Wish and at Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris Resort and break down the finale of Ms. Marvel on Disney+. Then, Mike joins in for How Much is That Cameo? and a draft of the best Marvel live-action television series.