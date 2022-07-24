Beyond The Berm: Looking Back At Star Wars Celebration Cosplay

While throngs of fans descended upon San Diego to take place in this year’s Comic-Con, it was only a few weeks ago that many of those same fans (and others, too!) arrived just up the freeway in Anaheim, California for Star Wars Celebration.

Many of these fans choose to cosplay as their favorite characters to attend events like Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration, and while everyone is focused on the city further south, I thought we’d take a look at the fun that happened in Anaheim at the city’s convention center in Late May.

There was lots of cosplay that was to be expected, including favorite villains and heroes like Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Chewbacca and Stormtropers.

Some cosplayers were even invited to the stage in a special competition that took place on the Galaxy stage.

Outside of the Anaheim Convention Center, more fans gathered around in their most creative costumes to celebrate all things Star Wars.

Some fans even mixed up their favorite fandoms and created some great hybrid cosplays, including some based on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Star Wars Celebration is just one of several fan events that take place at the Anaheim Convention Center. Others include the popular WonderCon, and the landmark D23 Expo, the next of which takes place in just a few weeks. The largest Disney fan event in the world will be taking place September 9th through 11th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. D23 Expo Presented by Visa celebrates the wonderful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars across film, television, theme parks, and more! We look forward to visiting Anaheim for that event, and checking out all the cosplay that it will have to offer as well!