Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “A Low Down Dirty Shame”

Shame has fallen from his one ascending police career. As a private detective he barely makes a living. But when a chance for redemption becomes available, Shame is going to stop at nothing to be vindicated.

The Plot

Shame is a former cop just trying to survive and pay the bills as a private detective. Once on the high road of success, Shame is struggling. His assistant Peaches is the only person who still stands by him. When his friend Rothmiller shows up with a proposition for righteousness, Shame plunges back into a familiar world.

A drug dealer named Mendoza, who was the lynchpin of Shame’s downfall, is alive, and the woman he once loved, Angela, is in danger, Shame jumps into the thick of the action. As he unravels the true intentions of Mendoza, Shame also learns that not all his friends can be trusted.

The Good

Keenan Ivory Wayans is fantastic. As writer/director/star, Wayans has three of the most important jobs in executing his vision of the character. Not only do we get a funny action-packed story, but we see great character development through Shame’s motivations.

A Low Down Dirty Shame is a perfect blend of 80s/90s action films with a brilliant homage to the Shaft movies of the 1970s. With the movie celebrating its thirtieth anniversary in two years, it holds up well and can be enjoyed to this day.

Jada Pinkett-Smith plays the feisty and loud-mouthed Peaches to perfection, but unlike other movies, Peaches can back up her mouth with her actions. Pinkett-Smith gives Peaches the perfect blend of crazy with lovable tendencies.

Charles S. Dutton in a major role? Yes please! Dutton has such a fiery intensity that smolders on the screen. This man is great, and to see him in such a role as Rothmiller is perfect.

The Bad and the Ugly

At the beginning of the film, Peaches is complaining about Shame’s lack of bill payment, as well as paying her salary. A quick look through Shame’s office would tell the viewers that all he must do is sell off some of his possessions and he would be able to pay the bills and his devoted assistant. Why wouldn’t Shame do this to stay afloat?

The scenes with Corwin Hawkins character Wayman, and the depiction of Wayman is questionable based on today’s standards. While Shame’s treatment of Wayman is not great, it could have been a lot worse.

A Low Down Dirty Shame should have got a sequel. I want more of these characters.

Beyond the Film Facts

While there are homages to Shaft , Keenan Ivory Wayans stated that Shame was inspired by Avery Brooks’ character Hawk from Spenser for Hire.

, Keenan Ivory Wayans stated that Shame was inspired by Avery Brooks’ character Hawk from The woman Peaches is talking to on the phone in her first scene is reportedly Kim Wayans.

In the scene where Shame hits the bodyguard with a gun and tells him to “Say hello to Arnold”, that actor is played by Sven-Ole Thorson. Thorson a body builder at the same time as Schwarzenegger was introduced to acting by Arnold and appeared in nine of his films, as well as many other movies.

One of Wayans’ previous films I’m Gonna Git You, Sucka is referenced in the film.

is referenced in the film. Shame’s former captain at the police department is played by Gregory Sierra. He was also Crockett and Tubbs’ captain in the first season of Miami Vice.

Don Diamont, who plays the soap opera star Chad that Peaches punches, played Brad on The Young and the Restless.

Shame’s first name, Andre, is scene on the cheque he receives at the beginning of the film.

The Streamy Award

The movie was not a hit with critics, but certainly at the box office. Critic responses were harsh and a little over the top. I personally disagree with every critic who slammed this movie.

A Low Down Dirty Shame has some questionable choices in the narrative, but it stands shoulder to shoulder with other action films of the time. Wayans is a great lead, and with Pinkett-Smith this is a dynamic duo that is unlike anything else seen on screen. It’s funny but filled to a maximum of action pieces. A Low Down Dirty Shame is a riot, and definitely worth checking out.

This film gets a 3 Reels rating. You won’t be disappointed.

Cast and Crew

Keenan Ivory Wayans as Shame

Jada Pinkett Smith as Peaches Jordan

Charles S. Dutton as Rothmiller

Salli Richardson-Whitfield as Angela

Andrew Divoff as Mendoza

Directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans

Produced by Hollywood Pictures / Caravan Pictures

Release Date: November 23, 1994

Budget: $10 million

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $29,392,418

