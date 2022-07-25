Book Review: “Happily Ever Island” – Where Reality and Disney Magic Meet

When I read author Stephanie Kate Strohm’s review that Happily Ever Island by Crystal Cestari is “the best kind of Disney magic!”, the bar was then set pretty high. Truth is, Happily Ever Island IS the best kind of Disney magic. It merges the mundane with the marvelous and reminds us that we don’t have to have it (i.e. life, love, careers, etc.) all figured out yet.

What is the Happily Ever Island about?

Head-in-the-clouds romantic Madison and driven pragmatist Lanie are unlikely best friends, but the two would do anything for each other. So when Madison’s life starts to fall apart―her adviser tells her she'll fall behind unless she can pick a major like the rest of her class, and her girlfriend unexpectedly dumps her on the eve of their once-in-a-lifetime spring break vacation―Lanie agrees to join Madison for the test run of Disney’s newest resort experience. They're headed to Happily Ever Island, an immersive vacation destination, where guests can become their favorite Disney character for a week.



Madison has been the biggest Disney Superman since the first time she skipped onto Main Street, U.S.A., with her grandmother, whereas Lanie thinks she maybe watched a couple of Disney flicks when she was little (a crime against humanity as far as Madison is concerned). For their trip, Madison decides to go as the iconic princess herself, Cinderella, with Lanie as bow-wielding Merida. It’s not Lanie’s idea of fun, but she knows Madison needs her, and besides, she could use the break from her strenuous courseload anyway. Plus, maybe she’ll get to shoot things.



But once on the island, Lanie and Madison begin to drift apart. Madison finds herself either missing out or messing up all the enchanting moments she has dreamed about her whole life, and is forever running into their annoyingly perfect (and distractingly cute) vacation coordinator, Val. Meanwhile, Lanie unexpectedly finds herself swept up in the magic of it all. She begins a secret romance with Prince Charming―but there’s no telling whether he’s just playing a part.

Happily Ever Island provides meaningful and fun-loving fan service to Disney fans

Happily Ever Island has something all Disney fans can laugh (and cry) about, but it especially hits home for adult Disney fans who will likely relate to Madison and Lanie in more ways than one. Being an adult is not all “starlight and slippers, pumpkins and princes”, and Madison’s angst in considering college, her future, and generally what comes next is a relatable sort of pressure. Lanie suffers a similar conundrum albeit from a different perspective and with different factors at play. Cestari does a commendable job juxtaposing the two best friends and their goals and personalities. In doing so, the author squashes any notion that “the grass is greener on the other side” because we all have our struggles and personal demons, no matter what “side” we are on. This story hits.

While certain parts of the tale are wedged in a reality that can be all too familiar, Disney magic still abounds. Fans are served up an abundance of delightful Disney easter eggs in this book, including the title of each chapter being the name of a Disney song. This is not only cute but clever, as the titles relate to the happenings within each chapter. There are two swoon-worthy love interests in this book and let us not forget the story’s primary setting – Happily Ever Island. This Disney island is like the offspring of Disney Parks and Disney Cruises. It is more immersive than ever before (Madison, in her role as Cinderella, spends part of her vacation in service to a very committed actor playing her evil stepmother, Lady Tremaine), and centers around each character’s “hero moment” which guests prepare for as part of the trip. Why can’t that be real?! Happily Ever Island is a place where dreams are made, but perhaps more importantly, where one discovers themselves in the most mysterious, pixie-dust kind of way.

A great read with loveable characters, an exciting journey and just the right balance of magic-meets-reality, Happily Ever Island is a worthwhile and warm place to be, even if only from the comfort of your favorite reading chair.

Happily Ever Island was released on June 7, 2022.