Book Review: Discovery and Adventure Abound in “Rise of the Snake Goddess”

Rise of the Snake Goddess is the second book in the Samantha Knox Novel series. The series is an archaeological adventure trilogy by author Jenny Elder Moke and contains exciting themes, characters and plot surprises for young adult readers.

I enjoyed Rise of the Snake Goddess just as much if not more than I enjoyed Curse of the Spector Queen (check out my review here). Rise takes readers on another thrilling-but-dangerous journey as a Greek goddess proves that ancient history is “just another day” for Samantha Knox.

What is the Rise of the Snake Goddess about?

If you are new to the series, below is a recap of the first book, Curse of the Specter Queen:

When her father didn’t return home from the Great War, Samantha Knox put away her aspirations for archaeological adventures, retreating to the safety of her workplace – the antique bookshop established by the wealthy father of her childhood friends, Joana and Bennett. But when a mysterious package arrives, Sam's peaceful, uneventful life comes to an end. Ruthless strangers intent on reclaiming the contents of the package are after Sam, Joana and Bennett, on a high-stakes chase that lands them in the green hills outside Dublin, Ireland. It is here that they discover an ancient order with a dark purpose – to perform an occult ritual that will raise the Specter Queen, the Celtic goddess of vengeance and death, to bring about a war unlike any the world has ever seen. Sam must solve a deviously complex cipher to save the world – one that will lead her on a treasure hunt to discover the ancient relic at the heart of the ritual. Will she find the relic and stop the curse of the Specter Queen, or will the ancient order bring about the end of the world?

Book two, Rise of the Snake Goddess, now takes readers to the beautiful island of Crete…

After being snubbed by her college's archaeology department for an honor she rightfully earned, Sam is hell-bent on proving her worth to her misogynistic department head. So when an opportunity presents itself to solve the hidden meaning behind a symbol found inside a cave in Greece, Sam is all over it, and she's bringing Bennett and Jo with her for the cross-Atlantic trip. Once on the island, Sam finds a treasure she never expected—the golden girdle of an ancient and powerful goddess, and she can't resist its siren call, or the accolades she would win for discovering it. But before she can take credit for the find, the girdle is stolen and the island is hit with a series of earthquakes that don't feel quite coincidental. Soon Sam, Bennett, and Jo are embroiled in a wild hunt—one that takes them to tiny island shops, a glamorous high-stakes auction, and a fiery near-death experience—to find the girdle before someone can use it to raise the ancient goddess from her slumber. An unexpected heist, a terrifying trek through a labyrinth, and a fight to the death with the Minotaur itself lead to a final standoff she and her friends won't soon forget, and one that might just break up Sam and Bennett for good.

Sam’s passion for discovery and sense of adventure are contagious

Rise of the Snake Goddess is set against the gorgeous backdrop and ancient ruins of the Greek islands. It contains pulse-pounding action and a twisting mystery that will appeal to action-adventure fans, romance die-hards, and mythology buffs alike.

I was enthralled in Sam’s journey – both physical and emotional – in this story. The soul-searching themes in this book are perhaps even more pronounced than the first, as Sam grapples with being underestimated, dismissed, and even worse, doubting herself. “You have not made a mistake at all, but rather a discovery. Do not let yourself be so afraid of mistakes that you do not undertake the journey at all. Mistakes are necessary on the path to wisdom.” This is one quote among many that was artfully tied in with not only a great plot, but with a fiery, determined protagonist who is hellbent on pursuing the mission and seeing it through.

Moke’s descriptions are straightforward and simple but powerful. They force the reader to question any preconceived notions they may have and stereotypes in general. Here is one description that I found particularly striking:

This, Sam realized, was no simple mother goddess from Sir Evans’s rudimentary estimation of the past. She was no beacon of fertility or mundane household chores. She did not while away the hours knitting or stirring a pot, nor did she hold vigil for a husband off at sea or war. This goddess was power and strength and beauty; she was softness and light and the steel edge of a double-headed axe. She was not a precursor to the patriarchy; she obliterated the patriarchy… This was what it meant to be female, a totality that encompassed more than anatomy or physiology. More than societal expectations or limitations. More than Sir Evans’s narrow view. The Snake Goddess was no man’s idol.

Similarly to the first book, Rise starts out with a bang, but does slow in some of the middle chapters; the characters again taking their time to flaunt their problem-solving savvy and archaeological prowess. However, the character dynamics between the trio remain engaging, so I did not lose interest. I love sassy Joana, bossy-but-kind Bennett and all-round superhero Sam. Moke does a stellar job conveying strong characters and their witty banter in what otherwise runs the risk of being occasionally dry historical investigation.

Overall, Rise of the Snake Goddess is transporting, clever and jam-packed with adventure.

Rise of the Snake Goddess was released on June 7, 2022.