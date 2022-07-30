Photos: National Geographic’s Limitless Lounge Near San Diego Comic-Con

Last week at San Diego Comic-Con, Disney+ and National Geographic held a rooftop pool party in celebration of the upcoming series, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. Let’s take a quick look at the festivities.

The event was held at the Hotel Solamar, located just a few blocks away from the San Diego Convention Center.

Photo ops, free goodies and food were available at the event.

They even had a Hemsworth Smoothie Bar, featuring some healthy ingredients.

About Limitless with Chris Hemsworth:

“What if you could combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body? Chris Hemsworth explores this revolutionary idea in the new National Geographic original series. New scientific research is shattering conventional wisdom about the human body and offering fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better and even reverse the aging process! This science is put to the test by Hemsworth, who, despite being in peak superhero-condition, is on a personal mission to learn how to stay young, healthy, strong, and resilient.”

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth is a six-part series set to premiere on Disney+ later in 2022.