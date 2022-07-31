Artemis I Launch Happening Soon

Kennedy Space Center is not only educational but it is a fun place to explore. Artemis I Launch is targeting no earlier than August 29, 2022 and you can see in person the first test of NASA’s massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will go beyond the Moon. Tickets go on sale soo.

What's Happening:

The Artemis I launch is the first test of NASA’s massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will go beyond the Moon. Targeting no earlier than August 29, 2022, you can witness liftoff of this historic launch from Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex with an exclusive launch viewing package.

Mark your calendars. Launch viewing packages will go on sale online only, beginning at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, August 2.

Only those with pre-purchased launch viewing packages will be permitted entrance to the visitor complex on the day of the Artemis I launch.

Learn more below.

Feel the Heat Launch Viewing Package:

Watch as the rocket leaves the launch pad from approximately 3.5 miles/5.6 kilometers away.

Package includes 2-day admission, a meal, commemorative souvenirs, live launch commentary and access to the Apollo/Saturn V Center.

Price is $250

Feel the Fun Launch Viewing Package:

View the launch from approximately 8 miles/12.9 kilometers away as the rocket clears the tree line.

Package includes 2-day admission, a meal, commemorative souvenirs, live launch commentary and family-friendly activities in an exclusive area of the main visitor complex.

Price is $149

Main Visitor Complex Launch Viewing Package: