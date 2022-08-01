Video: Marketplace Guided Tour at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Laughing Place reporter Mike Celestino gives a guided video tour of the Marketplace area in Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, including looks at the merchandise, decor, and Easter Eggs.

Mike goes fully in-depth through the Marketplace of Black Spire Outpost, looking at the hidden creature from the trash compactor, various merchandise and thematic details that can be found in this highly detailed area.

For a whole lot more from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, check out our YouTube playlist.