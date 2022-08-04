Hulu Announces New Series and Premiere Dates, Including “Devil in the White City” Adaptation Starring Keanu Reeves

Hulu just announced two new original series, including an adaptation of Devil in the White City starring Keanu Reeves, plus premiere dates for three titles during a TCA press conference.
- Hulu announced two new original series today: Devil in the White City and The Other Black Girl.
- Devil in the White City is an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Erik Larson and stars Keanu Reeves, who will also produce.
- The Other Black Girl comes from Onyx Collective and is executive produced by Rashida Jones and Freeform President Tara Duncan.
- Along with both series announcements come premiere dates for the following new and returning Hulu Originals:
- Tell Me Lies – September 7th
- The D’Amelio Show Season 2 – September 28th
- Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne – November 18th
- More information about all of these shows can be found below.
- Hulu Originals received 58 Emmy nominations in July, including 17 for Only Murders in the Building, and 14 nominations for Dopesick.
- Nine Perfect Strangers became the most-watched drama in the history of Hulu Originals and Only Murders in the Building became the most-watched comedy series
- The Kardashians became both the most-watched unscripted series and most-watched premiere in the history of Hulu.
TELL ME LIES:
- “Tell Me Lies” follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.
- Premiere Date: September 7th (3 episodes at launch)
- Studio: 20th Television
- Executive Producers: Meaghan Oppenheimer serves as executive producer & showrunner. Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss executive produce under their Belletrist Productions banner along with Matt Matruski, Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan who executive produce for Rebelle Media, and VICE Studios' Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer who executive produce for Vice-owned Refinery29. Jonathan Levine also serves as executive producer and pilot director. Adapted from Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name, Lovering will serve as a consulting producer.
- Showrunner: Meaghan Oppenheimer
- Cast: Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, Alicia Crowder.
THE D’AMELIO SHOW SEASON 2:
- As personal and professional relationships overlap, the D’Amelio family faces new challenges at every turn, from public scandals to maintaining mental health, as they share the truth behind their online lives.
- Premiere Date: September 28th
- Executive Producer: Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC, an Industrial Media Company) Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman)
- Executive Producer and Showrunner: Sara Reddy
- Cast: Marc D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D’Amelio
PLANET SEX WITH CARA DELEVINGNE:
- Cara is an actress, one of the world’s most photographed people and an award-winning LGBTQ+ icon. On this immersive journey, she puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature. In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there’s no limit on how far Cara’s willing to go to explore what makes us all human.
- Premiere Date: November 18th (Full Season)
- Executive Producer: Simon Andreae, Naked Television; Katharine Dart, Fiona Caldwell
- Executive Producer / Star: Cara Delevingne, Milkshake Productions
DEVIL IN THE WHITE CITY:
- Based on the epic bestseller by Erik Larson, “Devil in the White City” tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow.
- Premiere Date: TBA
- Studio: ABC Signature in Association with Paramount
- Executive Producers: Martin Scorsese, Rick Yorn, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson (Appian Way), Stacey Sher, Sam Shaw, Todd Field, Mark Lafferty, Keanu Reeves
- Showrunner: Sam Shaw
- Written by: Sam Shaw (Castle Rock)
- Director: Todd Field
- Starring: Keanu Reeves
THE OTHER BLACK GIRL:
- Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.
- Premiere Date: TBA
- Studio: Onyx Collective
- Exec Producers: Rashida Jones, Tara Duncan, Temple Hill (Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey), Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Danielle Henderson
- Showrunner: Danielle Henderson
- Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment: “These two new series both speak to the kind of distinct storytelling with uniquely compelling characters and forward-thinking narratives we continue to aim for in all that we do. Both were best-selling books that pierced the culture as they hit shelves, and we look forward to the honor of continuing to tell those stories on screen.”
