TV Recap — “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Season 3, Episode 3 “Woman in the Woods”

There are essential rites of passage when attending a summer camp. There’s some sort of swimming-in-a-lake activity. The frivolous use of an inner tube is required. Inevitable jokes are made over the quality of the mess hall menu. Yet, without a doubt, ghost stories around a campfire are a part of the camp’s oeuvre. Camp Shallow Lake is no exception, as Maddox is ready to help initiate the new campers with a night in the wilderness, tents only, sharing the tale of The Woman in the Woods.

Before we get to the ooky, kooky, spooky times fireside, the cast list has officially been posted! Much to Carlos’s chagrin, the security cameras caught him attempting to alter the casting. Clearly he wanted his plan to work, as he isn’t thrilled by his Olaf casting (as obvious as that choice might be) and his continued trajectory of being typecast as the second banana.

Similarly in the bummed party is Ashlyn, who went from starring as Belle to being back in the ensemble. You can tell she’s trying to look on the bright side of things, but she’s clearly hurt. I mean, did you hear her “Home” from last season? She should be leading, honey.

Elsewhere on the cast list, Kourtney is taking on the role of Elsa with Gina as her Anna. To add some spice, Ricky gets Kristoff. (Gina & Ricky tea?! I sense it brewing. EJ is…Sven, because sure. Why not? Thanks Val.

The bad vibes surrounding Maddox are plentiful. She is adamant about this campfire going smoothly. Her camp spirit shines through, and for some, it shines too brightly. Some offhand comments are taken incorrectly, leading Ashlyn to be stressed about her casting and her astrological chart. The Anthropologie is jumping out.

Ricky finds the offering table for The Woman in the Woods prior to the night’s events, and understandably so, is a little freaked. I mean, have you seen Yellowjackets? My palate for woodland ritualistic alters is a little skewed at this point.

As they arrive at the campfire, the woman’s titular song is punny and detailed in a Taylor-Swifft-folklore way that takes away any fear the song would’ve been able to muster. Also add in Jet’s constant humorous asides and Maddox is over the bust of an evening and storms off. Jet quickly follows behind and apologizes because, twist, they are siblings! Maddox says that camp is the one time a year where she is able to shine on her own, without Jet there to steal the spotlight (whether or not intentionally), and this year is not going in a positive direction. She’s being shut out of her second home.

Sibling tensions? Love triangles forming? Pre-show stress before a single table read? Maybe wildcats aren’t actually meant for the wild…

Extra Credit:

Ashlyn delivers a killer solo in the barn, as she tries to manage her expectations about camp and her life. As if we expected her to have a flop song? Nah, fam. The girl is girling.

The entirety of Ricky-and-Gina-out-and-about is quickly creating a rekindled romance between the two. Maybe EJ and Gina being so lovey-dovey out of the gate was a sign of bad things to come?

Joshua Bassett was born to be in a Kristoff costume. Like, if his career didn’t happen for him, he was destined to become a Kristoff cosplayer. It’s all in the eyes.

We are three episodes in and have already hit two separate Greta Gerwig references. Let me reiterate: the girls are girling.