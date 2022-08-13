Book Review: “The Undead Truth of Us” is Both Familiar and Fantasy

Beauty, loss and… zombies?by Britney S. Lewis explores grief and love in all forms, real and imagined.

What is The Undead Truth of Us about?

Sixteen-year-old Zharie Young is absolutely certain her mother morphed into a zombie before her untimely death, but she can’t seem to figure out why. Why her mother died, why her aunt doesn’t want her around, why all her dreams seem suddenly, hopelessly out of reach. And why, ever since that day, she’s been seeing zombies everywhere. Then Bo moves into her apartment building―tall, skateboard in hand, freckles like stars, and an undeniable charm. Z wants nothing to do with him, but when he transforms into a half zombie right before her eyes, something feels different. He contradicts everything she thought she knew about monsters, and she can’t help but wonder if getting to know him might unlock the answers to her mother’s death. As Zharie sifts through what’s real and what’s magic, she discovers a new truth about the world: Love can literally change you―for good or for dead. In this surrealist journey of grief, fear, and hope, Britney S. Lewis’s debut novel explores love, zombies, and everything in between in an intoxicating amalgam of the real and the fantastic.

There’s more to life (and death) than zombies

“… I used to think that Mama would protect me always, that she was invincible from the world, and when I snuggled up to her, I imagined she was bigger than the sun… I used to think that she’d be around forever, and that I’d make fun of her when she got her first gray hair. But now that she was gone, the rain didn’t sound so chaotic anymore. It sounded like her favorite song—smooth and subtle, wonderfully sweet.”

“This undeath was the undoing of an old story I used to tell myself. It was immensely different, yet that was okay. The stitching of these new pieces being pulled together shouldn’t feel the same. It should tug and stretch, and I felt that now.”

