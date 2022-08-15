Allergy Free Trick-Or-Treating at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

When planning on going to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, you know there will be lots of treats during your visit. If you're someone that has an allergy or special dietary restrictions, you may not be able to eat most of the candy available. Walt Disney World has you covered if you fall under this category.

I went to opening night for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. I have a dairy allergy, so many of the candies like Snickers or Twix are not a possibility for me.

If you have an allergy when you walk in, they will give you an allergy bag. This will let cast members handing out candy know that you are not able to have the regular selection. Instead of candy, they will give you a little token. There were a couple of cast members that did not have the tokens and instead asked me what my allergy was, and when I said dairy, they gave me some Skittles and Starburst.

Once you have collected the tokens, you can go to the allergy center at either Liberty Square ticket office near the Hall of Presidents or the Chamber of Commerce near City Hall on Main Street USA.

When you get there, you hand in your tokens and the cast member will ask you what your allergy is. There is a list of treats available inside there and what each one is free of. Once I said I could not have dairy, they showed me the options available to me and asked if I wanted to select certain ones or just have a variety. Here are the candies that were available to me. They gave me multiples of each.

The fact that Walt Disney World really takes into consideration allergies and other dietary restrictions show that they really want to include everyone in this event. We are very happy that Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is officially back and will be running select nights through October 31st, 2022.