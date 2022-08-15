New “Alice in Wonderland” Scentsy Warmer Released Alongside Return of Fragrance and Cheshire Cat Scentsy Buddy

A very merry unbirthday to you! Scentsy is celebrating with today’s release of a new Alice in Wonderland Scentsy Warmer and the return of the fragrance “We’re All Mad Here.” Also released from the vault for a limited time is the Cheshire Cat Scentsy Buddy, first introduced in 2020.

“We’re All Mad Here” is a purple wax that smells like “Tart plum, strawberry and pink sugar, all sparkling with a bright burst of fizz.” It pairs perfectly with a fresh cup of tea (MOVE DOWN!), which is fitting because the new Scentsy Warmer looks like the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. It looks like three teacups stacked on top of each other, each cup belonging to a different character: Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cate, and the White Rabbit. The Scentsy Warmer retails for $75 and the “We’re All Mad Here” Scentsy Bar is $6.50.

Where might Alice be? Why, falling down the rabbit hole, of course! The top cup, belonging to the White Rabbit, is also the wax tray for this warmer. You’ll find Alice following the White Rabbit inside the tray.

If you missed your chance to bring home the Cheshire Cat Scentsy Buddy when he was first released, the good news is he’s back! Be sure to snatch one up from the Tulgey Wood before he disappears again! Scentsy Buddies are plush characters with a zipper pouch in the back where you can insert a Scent Pak. The $40 price includes a Scent Pak of “We’re All Mad Here” and additional Scent Paks can be purchased for $7.50 in this fragrance.

If you find yourself needing the entire collection, there’s a Wonderland Bundle that includes everything you see above for $105, saving $24 if you were to buy them all individually.

How to Order

Scentsy products can only be ordered through a certified Scentsy Consultant. If you don’t have one, I recommend Trista. Click here to buy Scentsy products from her store and you can learn more about Scentsy products from her website, ScentsWarmers.com.