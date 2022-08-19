Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 116: Solo with James Baney

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #116: Solo with James Baney

Date: August 19th, 2022 (recorded August 17th)

First-time guest James Baney from “The Resistance Broadcast” podcast joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of Ron Howard’s 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story and the #MakeSolo2Happen fan campaign. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

