Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 116: Solo with James Baney

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #116: Solo with James Baney
Date: August 19th, 2022 (recorded August 17th)

Listen

Topics

First-time guest James Baney from “The Resistance Broadcast” podcast joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of Ron Howard’s 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story and the #MakeSolo2Happen fan campaign. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to
Who's the Bossk?
Who's the Bossk?
Google PodcastsAndroidby EmailRSS

Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below