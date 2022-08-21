Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Father Hood”

Patrick Swayze has a choice to make in Father Hood. Does he make a big score and rob some drug dealers thus setting up a life of ease in Belize? Or does he fight for his kids and protect them from an abusive foster care system?

The Plot

Jack Charles is no father figure. When his daughter Kelly escapes from the state foster care institution, he is forced to take her in, and free his son Eddie. The problem is that Jack has a scheme in New Orleans and the press generated from when he ‘kidnapped’ his son from the foster care director Lazzaro, is bringing too much attention to the small-time crook.

With the police on his tail, and reporter Kathleen Mercer writing about Jack, he must decide what to do with his kids. Forced to bring them along, Kelly and Eddie join Jack as he is about to make a big score.

On the cusp of success, and a lot of money, Jack needs to decide what’s more important. Sitting on the beach in the tropics or being a father to his kids.

The Good

Patrick Swayze is AWESOME. There is no role that this man didn’t bring every ounce of his talent too. As Jack Charles he plays a slimy miscreant that shows real growth throughout the film and makes the audience cheer at the end of the film. Patrick Swayze was a talent, and his loss is a loss to cinema.

Halle Berry is great as Kathleen Mercer. She’s intelligent, crafty, and someone who could easily outsmart Jack, but the audience will love Kathleen Mercer because Berry makes her a character that the audience as well as Jack can respect.

There is no greater villain in the 1990’s then Bob Gunton. He is a legend at playing these types of roles, and he oozes evil in every scene he is in as the director of the foster care system Lazzaro. Bob Gunton is a talent that is rare for this type of role.

The Bad and the Ugly

This isn’t a complaint about the film, but there is a lot of heavy material that the movie dives into. The subtle undertones of abuse that Kelly has experienced at the institution is on the surface with minor bits of detail. The movie is billed as a comedy, but there is some serious content sprinkled throughout the film.

Beyond the Film Facts

The tagline for the film is “There’s No Escaping Laughter” I will admit, the movie is very funny.

When the movie was released it was unfairly dumped at the end of summer with a wide release of only 643 screens. This might explain the disappointing box office returns.

The movie opened at the 15th spot on the box office charts.

Josh Lucas has a small role as Kelly’s friend in New Orleans. This was his second feature film role.

During the freeway scene, which the film had closed for production, apparently REM took advantage of this and filmed parts of their “Everybody Hurts” video.

The film is based on the real-life story of Mike Hardy. Apparently Hardy was a technical consultant on the film.

Some of the early titles for the film were Desperado and Honor Among Thieves .

and . Kurt Russell was reportedly considered for the role of Jack.

The film the kids are watching is Night of the Living Dead.

The Streamy Award

{The following four categories are based on a Film Reel scale.

1 Reel-Watch on your Smartphone, 2 Reels-Tablet Time, 3 Reels-Travel Entertainment, 4 Reels-Big Screen Event}

Father Hood is very funny, but it’s not a family comedy. The dynamic of Swayze with Bonsall and Lloyd makes this movie great. The chemistry between the three is what makes the story work so well. It is a shame that the movie has been forgotten. However, Disney+ allows you to find these gems from the Touchstone and Hollywood Pictures vault (editor’s note: Father Hood itself is not currently available on Disney+ or Hulu in the United States but is on Disney+ in Canada).

Since Father Hood is all about travel, with many sights to see in the film, I give the movie a 3 Reels rating. Got a last-minute road trip coming up and need to kill some time? Try Father Hood.

Cast and Crew

Patrick Swayze as Jack Charles

Halle Berry as Kathleen Mercer

Sabrina Lloyd as Kelly Charles

Brian Bonsall as Eddie Charles

Michael Ironside as Jerry

Diane Ladd as Rita

Bob Gunton as Lazzaro

Directed by Darrell Roodt

Produced by Hollywood Pictures / Touchwood Pacific Partners 1

Release Date: August 27, 1993

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $3,418,141

