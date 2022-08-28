Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Up Close & Personal”

Robert Redford and Michelle Pfeiffer and a soundtrack song from Celine Dion. This is how you create a mega hit in the 1990’s. This is Up Close & Personal.

The Plot

Tally Atwater has a dream of becoming a reporter. After sending out multiple demo tapes to a variety of news organizations, a small local station in Miami hires her. When she arrives, the Nevada expat is in awe of the difference that the newsroom brings. She quickly learns that her job is from a desk, while getting coffee and dry cleaning for her boss, Warren Justice.

Tally doesn’t give up. She spends her days mastering her job while also pursuing a chance to get on camera as a reporter. While Tally and Warren start to understand each other, she learns that Warren was a former journalist at the network IBS. His mistreatment of her starts to ease, and soon the two become good friends. He encourages her, gives her opportunities to shine, and Tally’s talent is incredible.

Her local reports have gained attention and soon she is offered a job in a bigger market in Philadelphia. This is good for her, but the blossoming relationship she has with Warren takes a hit. Tally moves, gains fame, but Warren somehow manages to join her. At one of her biggest stories, The Holmesburg Prison Riots, Warren is there with her as she attracts global attention.

With a promotion to network news at IBS, Warren is left in awe as his wife becomes a star, and he goes off to Panama to chase a story. Though he may have helped nurture her talent, it was Tally who helped revive Warrens spirit.

The Good

Oh my god Pfeiffer and Redford are perfect on screen. The chemistry between the two is undeniable, and they make this usual remake of A Star is Born new, fresh, and enjoyable. The best part about the film is when Redford and Pfeiffer are alone. They make standard conversations riveting, and don’t force the audience to cringe at the romance of the much older guy to the younger girl.

Talent on the scale of Redford and Pfeiffer makes this film which could be easily forgotten, memorable.

The supporting cast is incredible. From Joe Mantegna, Kate Nelligan, and Stockard Channing, these actors all build out the world of Tally and Warren and help make the film rise. It’s easy to rewatch Up Close & Personal because of the lead actors are top tier, and the supporting cast is undeniably strong.

The Bad and the Ugly

The film is a May/December romance which is another version of the famed film A Star is Born. You have an older guy marrying a younger woman. The older man is a legendary talent, who nurtures and helps the younger aspiring talent succeed. If any of what I just said is a no, then skip the film.

Beyond the Film Facts

Michelle Pfeiffer’s sister Dedee plays Tally’s sister Luanne.

The film has several character actors playing incredible supporting roles, from Noble Willingham as Buford Sells and James Rebhorn as John Merino.

The film was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song. Though Celine Dion is remembered for her performance of the song, the lyrics were written by Diane Warren.

The song did win a Grammy for Best Song Written for a Movie (Is that still a category?). Warren picked up the trophy.

Robert Redford had been keen to work with Michelle Pfeiffer for some time. At one point he was going to cast her in his film Havana , but that part went to Lena Olin.

, but that part went to Lena Olin. The film originally started as a bio pic of famed reporter Jessica Savitch.

The Streamy Award

{The following four categories are based on a Film Reel scale.

1 Reel-Watch on your Smartphone, 2 Reels-Tablet Time, 3 Reels-Travel Entertainment, 4 Reels-Big Screen Event}

I had my doubts when I started watching the film. I didn’t think I would enjoy the movie, but Robert Redford and Michelle Pfeiffer are a force on the screen that will compel the casual moviegoer to stay for the show. There is an undeniable presence that the two bring to the screen, which elevates this film beyond the formulaic story.

The film was a monster hit, especially for the time it was released at, and with the enduring chart-topping song performed by Celine Dion, Up Close & Personal had the perfect synergy between music and film.

Up Close & Personal gets a 4 Reel rating. This is big screen entertainment that one would enjoy watching at home.

Cast and Crew

Robert Redford as Warren Justice

Michelle Pfeiffer as Tally Atwater

Stockard Channing as Marcia McGrath

Joe Mantegna as Bucky Terranova

Kate Nelligan as Joanna Kennelly

Directed by Jon Avnet

Produced by Touchstone Pictures, Cinergi Pictures Entertainment, Avnet/Kerner Productions

Release Date: March 1, 1996

Budget: $60 million

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $51,088,705

Worldwide Total: $100,688,705

