Book Review – “She-Hulk Goes to Murderworld” is an Incredibly Fun Roleplaying Experience

Just when you thought you’ve experienced the Marvel Universe in every way possible, Aconyte Books has a brand new way for you to step in and become a part of the story.

She-Hulk Goes to Murderworld, from author Tim Dedopulos, is part of Aconyte’s Multiverse Missions line and it’s a choose-your-own-adventure book that puts you side by side with She-Hulk. It’s an incredibly fun experience that allows you to decide how the story will play out.

The first thing to note about this book is that “book” is probably not the right way to describe it. If you’re looking to sit back and relax with a new Marvel stroy, this is probably not the book you want to pick up. It is very much a game that puts you in the driver seat and will have you rolling dice, taking notes and making decisions at every turn. It is certainly a very involved experience for the reader (er, player).

That being said, this is still a very well thought out story. There is a lot of depth and character development along the way as to choose your path through this weaving story. Of course, your experience can be different every time you crack it open so perhaps at times it won’t be very lengthy, while others it will take you through a long journey.

And of course, while you’re the one making the decisions throughout this adventure, She-Hulk is really the star. For fans of the MCU who are really getting to love the character while watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, this is a great way to get more of her in your life. Her quick wit and subtle fourth-wall breaks are enough to make the fans happy. And don’t worry, there’s plenty of Hulky action.

And She-Hulk is far from the only Marvel character featured in this new book. Depending on the path you take, you can run into any number of other characters, whether they be friend or foe. It’s a very intimate story, as you really spend most of your time with just She-Hulk, but there are plenty of fun moments with those other familiar faces as well.

One of the most fun aspects of this book is the connection it makes to another one of Aconyte’s Multiverse Missions and another Dedopulos title: You Are (Not) Deadpool. Without spoiling any specific details, you should know that certain choices may lead you to a situation where you need to have both books. You can order You Are (Not) Deadpool here.

Overall, She-Hulk Goes to Murderworld is just a good time for Marvel fans. This is a book you’re going to want to come back to again and again to try different paths and unlock different achievements. There’s a whole lot of fun to be had within these pages, whether it’s the fresh new story or just the charm of She-Hulk herself, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

You can order She-Hulk Goes to Murderworld now.