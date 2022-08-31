Exclusive Clip: “Press Your Luck” – 1986 Winner Rita Bohl Returns to More WHAMMY Fun!

This week’s brand-new episode of Press Your Luck is a reunion of sorts for contestant Rita Bohl, who appeared on the show in 1986 and won! In this exclusive advance clip from the next episode, premiering Thursday, September 1st on ABC, host Elizabeth Banks reminds Rita of her first time on the show with a vintage clip. You can check it out now and tune in tomorrow at 8/7c to find out if Rita got reacquainted with the WHAMMYs!

About Press Your Luck:

Hosted by multi-hyphenate star Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck is a game of wits, strategy and even higher stakes as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the All-New Bonus Round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a fortune. Produced by Fremantle, Press Your Luck is executive produced by Jennifer Mullin and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.

Episode Description:

“Zombie Apocalypse Ready” – Host Elizabeth Banks witnesses true sportsmanship in the heat of competition while keeping away from the WHAMMY. Banks is joined by contestants Jake Marshall (hometown: Loveland, Colorado), Freddie Walton (hometown: San Diego, California) and Rita Bohl (hometown: Ione, California).

Press Your Luck is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner. New episodes stream on demand and on Hulu the day after they air.