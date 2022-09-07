Disney+ Watch Guide: September 7th-13th – Disney+ Day Edition

Disney+ Day arrives early this year, bringing with it tons of new content including the live-action version of Pinocchio, a new Simpsons short, the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder, and more. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, September 7th

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – "Camp Prom"

The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of "Frozen" on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

New Exclusives – Thursday, September 8th – Disney+ Day

Cars on the Road – All Episodes Streaming

Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original series “Cars on the Road” follow Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister.

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances

“Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances” is a look back on the 20 most memorable dances of thirty seasons of Dancing with the Stars’ chosen by the Pro-Dancers. Hosted by Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Brandon Armstrong, we’ll see them countdown to their most unforgettable performance – highlighting everything from the best Mirrorball-winning performances over the years, to iconic opening numbers, Emmy-winning dances, and unforgettable celebrity mishaps. It all leads up to season 31 premiering live only on Disney+. Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory – All Episodes Streaming

The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world. Armed with leading-edge film technology, the Disney+ original series EPIC ADVENTURES WITH BERTIE GREGORY, from National Geographic, breaks the mold of the traditional natural history program by telling extraordinary, real-life animal stories and taking viewers with him for every beat of the action. For weeks at a time, the charismatic BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer immerses himself into the animals’ lives to capture the untold stories of iconic creatures living in some of the harshest environments on our planet. This season, we will see Bertie braving the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the biggest gathering of whales ever filmed and coming face-to-face with specialist buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this multipart adventure series, he will take audiences on an ambitious odyssey across the globe, showcasing the natural world at a time when it faces its greatest challenges.

Growing Up – All Episodes Streaming

Created by Brie Larson and Culture House, “Growing Up” is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or “hero,” and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Settle in with the likes of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson, and as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder. Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories and meaningful moments, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen—and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way. Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique—the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters.

Pinocchio

Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his real son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

Remembering

Where do ideas come from? And where do they go when they’re forgotten? These central questions are brought to life in “Remembering”, an original short film by Emmy® Winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz. The story follows a writer (played by Academy Award® winner Brie Larson) who loses a very important idea when her phone rings. Personified as golden light, this lost idea is found by the writer’s inner child, who takes its on a journey through The World of Imagination. It is easy to lose touch with this world, but each of us can be inspired by it—if we just remember. With a first of its kind companion Augmented Reality app, Disney+ subscribers can interact with the story by scanning the TV at disney.com/Remembering to extend The World of Imagination, into their living room.

Tierra Incognita – All Episodes Streaming

Tierra Incógnita follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and go back to his childhood town, Cabo Qwert, to find answers where his parents were last seen: the Tierra Incógnita horror theme park. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears in order to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unfamiliar world.

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)

Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 4

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, September 7th

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin

National Geographic’s new documentary series about adventure athletes recounting their most harrowing experiences.

Europe from Above

Seasons 3 and 4 take you over Belgium, Romania, and more.

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong

Explore the Mekong River Basin with survivalist Hazen Audel.

Puppy Dog Pals

Episodes 12-15 of Season 5 are now streaming.

New on Disney+ – Thursday, September 8th – Disney+ Day

Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel’s latest blockbuster finds Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) becoming a Mjolnir-wielding Thor.

Frozen (Sing-Along)

“Let It Go” at the top of your lungs alongside Elsa and the cast of Frozen.

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Take your singing “Into the Unknown” with the sing-along version of Frozen 2.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

Episodes 17-21 bring more Funhouse fun to Disney+.

New on Disney+ – Friday, September 9th

United Sharks of America

A 2015 National Geographic SharkFest special.

Library Highlights

30th Anniversary – The Little Mermaid (TV Series)

September 11th, 1992

25th Anniversary – Pepper Ann

Disney’s One Saturday Morning debuted on September 13th, 1997, kicking of several new shows including the story of a girl “Much too cool for 7th grade.”

25th Anniversary – Recess

Third Street Elementary opened its doors to viewers on September 13th, 1997 with the launch of Disney’s One Saturday Morning.

