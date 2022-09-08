Video/Photos: Preview the “Journey Into Storytelling” Booth from Disney General Entertainment at D23 Expo 2022

Disney General Entertainment is bringing more than 30 fan-favorite programs under one roof at this year’s D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. We got a chance to preview the exhibit tonight, featuring series from ABC, Hulu, Freeform, Disney+ and more.

Through interactive activations on the show floor as well as presentations, panels, and talent appearances, fans will immerse themselves in the wonders of storytelling from some of the most iconic and culture-defining shows across every genre on television and streaming.

In the video below, executives from Disney General Entertainment, including the Chairman Dana Walden, give an introduction to the exhibit:

Let’s take a look at what’s featured in this pavilion: Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Disney+) Push your own limits by becoming an explorer at some of the most stunning environmental settings around the world with National Geographic.



The Kardashians – 7th Sister Think you have what it takes to be a Kardashian? Give it your best strut in advance of the show’s return to Hulu on September 22nd.

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers – Skyhook Slo Mo Fulfill your Laker’s legacy with your very own attempt at the skyhook inspired by Lakers legends.

Cruel Summer (Freeform and Hulu) – Y2K Room Enter this experience to take a turn on Dance Dance Revolution to your favorite throwback hits, pose in the Y2K-era bedroom and get a glimpse at lake life in a cool airstream photo op from the upcoming season of Cruel Summer .

Abbott Elementary (ABC and Hulu) – Sub for a Day Step into a day in the life of a substitute teacher at Abbott Elementary and see how you would respond in some iconic scenes!

National Treasure: Edge of History (Disney+) – Clue Room Zoom Gear up for an archeological adventure by searching for clues in the secret tunnel of the pyramid with Disney Branded Television’s National Treasure: Edge of History .

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC and Hulu) Do as the world-class staff of Grey Sloan Memorial do when they need a boost: strike a superhero pose or dance it out!

Our own Jeremiah was excited to become a Doctor at Grey + Sloan Memorial Hospital.

American Horror Story (FX and Hulu) – Horror Scare Moment Be the star of your own nightmare while celebrating 11 award-winning seasons of FX’s American Horror Story .

D23 Expo 2022 officially gets underway tomorrow, Friday September 9th.