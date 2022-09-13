TV Review: “The Come Up” (Freeform)

Recently, New York Times writer Lena Wilson came under fire for her review of the A24 film Bodies Bodies Bodies and the subsequent wild comments she made on her TikTok about the situation. What stemmed from that was a larger conversation about “nepotism babies,” or children of famous/successful parents and how their familial connections have helped them succeed. For the case of Lena Wilson, her father being a NYT writer himself and her unbridled arrogance about her work led to the nepotism conversation to resurface.

How funny for that discourse to return to the forefront as Freeform debut The Come Up, a new documentary-reality show following six “Gen-Z disruptors” trying to make it in the creativity-filled downtown NYC scene. From a queer nightlife organizer and trans community advocate to an up-and-coming photographer who has worked with some of the biggest fashion houses and magazines around to a newcomer to the city coming to terms with his own talent and sexuality, the show is brimming with big personalities and even bigger personal goals.

As the show progressed (critics were given the first four episodes for review), slowly the parents of the cast members were revealed. Harvard graduates, fashion designers, and the creator of Elite Model Management were all unveiled as guardians for these up-and-comers. Was it a tad funny to have this show introduced as people “breaking the mold” and “pushing towards success” in downtown NYC while their parents are already successful beyond belief and, without a doubt, have helped them? A smidge, y’all. I chuckled. Not all of the cast members come from these prestigious backgrounds, mind you, but it still feels like a “Look in the mirror and check yourself” moment.

Yet, even with the idea of “nepotism babies” at the forefront of my mind as Lena Wilson’s TikTok continues to be shared (YIKES), these individuals are still engaging. Do they say some wild, un-self-aware things? Of course, that’s the requirement for a good reality show. You need people to love, people to hate, and people to love to hate. Those archetypes are in full force. For every person I’m in love with (Ben and Claude’s new found friendship is so refreshing, especially as Claude has quickly become the queen of the confessional), there’s one that I’m furious with watching. (Fernando insisting on being “hot” is wild. WILD. Even as a model.) However, with every dinner scene, club night, or fashion show, I’m more endeared to their love for the arts and their adamancy about making a name for themselves.

Going into docu-reality shows, it’s hard to stray from the format that has become commonplace within the genre. However, The Come Up does a great job of adding a level of precision to filming. The shots are gorgeous, the confessionals all feel comfortable, and the show’s inherent “cool vibe” is felt throughout. It never feels like other genre entries, where you watch and question “Did they film this using a front-facing iPhone camera?”

As much as this show has clear moments of striving to be cool, current, and on the cutting edge of their individual industries…it works. From episode one, their day-to-day goals and aspirations are well-known as they work their way through the epicenter of culture. This show wants to be cool, consistently tells you that it’s cool, and strives to leave you feeling cool. As much as that can seem like overkill, I did leave the house in short-shorts, military boots, and a bucket hat that said “Chill Daddy.” I guess I’m all in?